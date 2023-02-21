Rival QB goes viral discussing Georgia’s 2021 football defense: Field was smaller





Most Georgia fans already knew that Georgia’s defense was great in 2021. But a former rival from Georgia further confirmed why Georgia’s defense in 2021 was one of the best in recent history. Jordan Yates was Georgia Tech’s starting quarterback for the 2021 game against the Bulldogs. Things didn’t go well for Yates and the Yellow Jackets, as they lost 45-0. Georgia Tech finished the game with 166 total yards.

In a TikTok, Yates shared what it’s like to take on the best defense in college football that season. We get to the game, there I am, and the best way I can describe playing against those defenses is like the field was smaller to play against them, Yates continued. They were so big and so fast it literally felt like we were playing on not a 53.5m field for width, it felt like the field was probably 30m wide. Like when you grow up and play in front of your house on the street and you can’t really go back and forth, all you can do is move forward, that’s what it felt like. I had a little 5 yard run on 2nd and 4th, I got up and I thought I really was him. Because they were so fast, so fast from side to side, it was difficult to get those 5 meters. That was a big achievement in that game. In fact, as the rest of the game went, I got sacked a lot, we didn’t really get going, you can see I was just sliding because I had been hit so many times already in that game. I actually ended the game with a concussion, so I just went down. Literally at one point in the game this is the weirdest bullshit I’ve ever heard in my life, I want to say it was No. 88 (Jalen Carter), he said the weirdest thing to me. He just looked at me and was like, you’re all so unprepared. I was like, huh? Are you so unprepared? All the things he could have said at this point in the game, it’s like 45-0 and he’s like Yall, are so unprepared. I was like, what do you mean? He was like, you guys just don’t like to know what’s going on, and I was like, yeah, we don’t know. Georgia Tech’s shutout was one of six games of the 2021 season in which Georgia did not allow a touchdown. The Bulldogs ranked first in the nation in scoring defense, second in rush defense, second in total defense, and fourth in sacks. Five members of that defense were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and three more could go in the first round of this upcoming draft. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo all have the potential to be picked in the first round after great seasons for Georgia. Yates eventually transferred to Sam Houston State after the game against Georgia. The Bulldogs had to replace many of the key members of that 2021 defense in 2022. While Georgia’s defense was not as dominant, it was still good enough to help the Bulldogs 15-0 and win a second consecutive national championship. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

