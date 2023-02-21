Coach Mark Smith brings table tennis to schools in Bradford

Mark Smith, who grew up in Clayton, plays and coaches at the international level. With the help of skilled local players, he is eager to give young children a chance to give it a try.

Mark and fellow coach Fran Currie at Hoyle Court Primary School, Baildon

Table tennis is great for young people to learn, he says. The game is a great way to support children’s academic work and improve concentration in a relaxing way. It develops hand-eye coordination, quick reactions and fitness.

And socially, of course, it provides a great advantage, such as meeting new friends when you play against other schools. Some young people then want to reach a higher level and play regionally, nationally and internationally. This experience opens up a new world, travels to new places and meets many people who share great sports experiences.

Where it all started: Clayton Middle School, from left: Jason Stanger, Andrew Stebbings, Mark and Chris Swain

Table tennis is a fantastic school sport, kids love it. It’s easy to set up, very social, it also attracts the not necessarily sporty students, so it’s really inclusive for everyone. schools? I’ve seen table tennis being a great addition to many schools, especially primary schools.

Bradford based wheelchair table tennis player Oye Jemiyo, Hans Soova and Fran, one of Han’s former youth players, are very excited to help make the project a success. Where possible, they join the schools to help, says Mark.

In January Mark and local player Fran Currie put on table tennis exhibitions at Hoyle Court Primary and Crossflatts Primary School in Bingley.

Brighton Table Tennis Club, who Mark works closely with, has donated a table tennis table to Hoyle Court Primary School in Baildon.

Brighton Table Tennis Club does a fantastic job within communities, especially with social impact; they are very excited to support the plan here in Bradford.

Mark versus the robot: a fun way to coach young people

Mark became interested in the game after his father bought him a half table that could fit in his bedroom.

As a student at Clayton Middle School, he played every day. I played an hour before and an hour after school, he says. Shirley Simmons made this possible – she was the science teacher at the school and encouraged us. Everyone played – the best player was Martin Vickers who rose to become one of the top ten players in England, he inspired me.

From there, Mark went on to train at a center of expertise run by Hans Soova from Bingley and Silvia Worth, a fellow Yorkshire coach. I trained with some of the best players in England – the best player Michael O Driscoll was also in the top three in Europe.

He played for Yorkshire and England at schoolboy level and was under-16 and under-19 national school champions. Mark, left, with coaches Sylvia Worth, Hans Soova, Fran Currie and William Nash

Mark has a degree in sports management and worked for Table Tennis England in regional club development.

More than eight years after college, he devoted his time and energy to developing and coaching table tennis. His experience has ranged from regional development in the UK – working for Table Tennis England, formerly the English Table Tennis Association – to coaching and playing professionally in Australia and New Zealand, among others. In 2004 he played tournaments in Australia and New Zealand and became Western Australian champion.

Brand in action

Mark visited, advised and learned from many clubs, focusing on a range of issues such as recruiting new participants and finding new financial support.

He not only collected an extensive repertoire of good practice examples, but also tips for running a successful club. In addition, Mark developed an appreciation for diversity and life as an immigrant.

He then coached for Greenhouse Sports, a London-based charity dedicated to using sport to help inner-city young people realize their full potential.

His work included supporting underprivileged children who would not normally have the opportunity to play sports. The charity works with schools across London and encourages and inspires many young people.

In between my work for ETTA and Greenhouse Sports, I traveled a lot,” he says. “In India and Nepal – where I met my wife Fleur – I played table tennis with the street kids who were so handy. One day I would like to go back and set up some sort of development program for them to access high performing table tennis.

Mark was impressed by the ‘skillful’ children in Nepal

In 2016, Mark was delighted to see work being done in Nepal to improve access to table tennis for people with disabilities.

Mark, who lives in the Netherlands, plays in the Dutch national league which he describes as great.

He founded the Ping Pong Alkmaar Club in 2018 in his hometown in the Netherlands. It has been really successful as a fast growing community club for all levels.

Winning promotion to the Eredivisie with his Dutch club Ping Pong Almaar. LR: Joseph Langham-Ferreira, John Scott and Mark

He also organizes training trips between England and the Netherlands for players to enjoy.

All schools interested in taking part in the Bradford Primary Schools Table Tennis Project can contact Mark, who will visit the school and put on an exhibition in assembly.

This stimulates the enthusiasm of students and teachers,” he says. “I can then support/advise the schools about purchasing tables.”

*Schools can contact Mark at [email protected]