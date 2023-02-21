Cricket Australia defends India Test tour preparation after Delhi debacle





At the height of television rights negotiations in Australia in December and January, CA was under pressure over the standard of the BBL. The governing body later signed a seven-year, $1.5 billion deal with Seven and Fox that produced no significant improvement. The limited preparation now appears to have been costly, however, after failed battings in the first two Tests, with scores in the second innings of 91 and 113. Matthew Renshaw is fired lbw in Delhi. Credit:AP In contrast to this tour, Australia made the 2017 India series a priority over the Twenty20 commitments by choosing a second-tier T20 team and resting test players from the Big Bash. In late February 2017, Australia's former high performance manager Pat Howard sent the Test squad to training camp in Dubai as Australia fielded a second series T20 side in a three match home series against Sri Lanka. There was much consternation over that decision after Australia lost the series 1-2, but the Test team managed what only one other international side has done this decade: win a Test in India. Lehmann's side ended that test series with a win, a draw and two highly competitive defeats that could have gone either way. Steve OKeefe celebrates one of his 12 wickets at the 2017 Test in Pune. Credit:AP Howard recalled discussions about the 2017 tour team going to India early for training camp before deciding on the International Cricket Council Academy in Dubai. We worked very well with a curator at the time. He was just fantastic, Howard said. He gave us raging gymnasts. And then the good news is that even in Dubai you can get these fantastic part time spinners that come out of the woodwork and are so different. And so the net bowlers were also excellent. We went into the first test on a raging gymnast. Like this [Steve OKeefe] got 12 wickets, to set a record for an Australian in India, and unequivocally Smithy [Steve Smith] was in the shape of his life. We lost the tour but took it to the wire in Dharamshala. I found the tour preparation excellent. Howard had to make some tough decisions to prioritize that tour. That meant cushioning the blow by taking players out of BBL, or you're proposing one format over others, he said. You took the bullets because of that, but that's okay, that was the performance. I didn't please all people all the time. That's okay too, as long as you can justify why you're trying to do things within that space.

