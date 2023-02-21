Former football player Rutgers dies at the age of 20

Ryan Keeler, a former Rutgers football player who transferred to UNLV last season died in Las Vegas on Monday, announced the school. A cause of death was not included in the announcement and has not been reported.

Keeler, 20, a three-star contender from Chicago, Illinois, was a member of the Scarlet Knights 2021 recruiting class. The defensive lineman donned a red shirt in 2021, his only season in Piscataway, then entered the transfer portal.

In a statement released Monday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said the program is devastated to learn of Ryan’s passing.

From getting to know him as a recruit to actually coaching him, what stood out most was his passion, Schiano said in the statement. His passion for his teammates and his passion for the game of football. We send our love and prayers to Ryan’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Keeler played seven games for UNLV in 2022, making eight tackles and collecting his first career sack.

We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family, UNLV freshman football head coach Barry Odom said in a statement. Although I had the honor of only knowing Ryan for a few months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we join them in mourning this huge loss.

Keeler, an Academic All-Mountain West honoree, averaged 3.80 points in pre-business.

The UNLV family is mourning the sudden loss of one of our own members today, said UNLV athletics director Erick Harper. Our thoughts go out to all of Ryan’s family and friends, along with his Rebel teammates. Words are hard to come by tonight as we mourn the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler, said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. My sincerest condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones and teammates at this very difficult time.

The Rutgers football program responded to the news with a message on Twitter with the text: We love you, Ryan.

Many of Keeler’s former Rutgers teammates reacted to the news on social media:

DL Mike Tverdov: This hurts. Never thought I would ever do this. You were one of the most genuine guys I’ve ever met. Always hyped to see me, always trying to learn to get better and always dripping in swag!! I remember talking to you when you were a recruit, always arguing about Chicago Deep Dish vs Jersey Pizza! From the beginning I saw a piece of myself in you. From your first day on campus, you committed yourself to being an outstanding football player, student, and human being. Your work ethic was part of who you were. I’ve done my best to be someone you look up to and depend on. You gave me credit for being someone I could guide and help as older boys did to me. It pains me to know that I just spoke to you yesterday and I won’t get the chance to do it ever again. God called you home early for a reason. As much as it hurts, I trust he has bigger plans. Watch over us brother. Always in my heart. I will miss you. I love you little brother.

DL Maya Ahanotu: This hurts my soul. Ryan was not just a good boy. He was an AMAZING boy with a pure heart. Pray for his family. I love you boy. REST IN PEACE

OL Kamar Missouri: Way too early

OL Raiqwon ONeal: A great teammate and brother! REST IN PEACE

W. R. John Guaimano: Every time I saw Ryan around the Hale I would scream chicagooooo and he would go john g! Brother, that boy always had a smile on his face. I send my prayers to the Keeler family. Rest in peace brother.

L.S. Zack Taylor: One of the best people I’ve ever met. Rest in peace Ryan. I love you.

DL Rene Konga: I am heartbroken, Ryan was such a good person and an even better friend. RIP my brother.

D.L. Jordan Thompson: Great teammate. Better brother. I love you bro fly high.

CB Patrice Rene: Damn. This one hurts! Ryan was such a great person. Always smiling, always positive! RIP to a great soul man Damn!! Praying for his family.

