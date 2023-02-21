Sports
Former football player Rutgers dies at the age of 20
Ryan Keeler, a former Rutgers football player who transferred to UNLV last season died in Las Vegas on Monday, announced the school. A cause of death was not included in the announcement and has not been reported.
Keeler, 20, a three-star contender from Chicago, Illinois, was a member of the Scarlet Knights 2021 recruiting class. The defensive lineman donned a red shirt in 2021, his only season in Piscataway, then entered the transfer portal.
In a statement released Monday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said the program is devastated to learn of Ryan’s passing.
From getting to know him as a recruit to actually coaching him, what stood out most was his passion, Schiano said in the statement. His passion for his teammates and his passion for the game of football. We send our love and prayers to Ryan’s family and friends during this difficult time.
Keeler played seven games for UNLV in 2022, making eight tackles and collecting his first career sack.
We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family, UNLV freshman football head coach Barry Odom said in a statement. Although I had the honor of only knowing Ryan for a few months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we join them in mourning this huge loss.
Keeler, an Academic All-Mountain West honoree, averaged 3.80 points in pre-business.
The UNLV family is mourning the sudden loss of one of our own members today, said UNLV athletics director Erick Harper. Our thoughts go out to all of Ryan’s family and friends, along with his Rebel teammates. Words are hard to come by tonight as we mourn the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler, said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. My sincerest condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones and teammates at this very difficult time.
The Rutgers football program responded to the news with a message on Twitter with the text: We love you, Ryan.
Many of Keeler’s former Rutgers teammates reacted to the news on social media:
DL Mike Tverdov: This hurts. Never thought I would ever do this. You were one of the most genuine guys I’ve ever met. Always hyped to see me, always trying to learn to get better and always dripping in swag!! I remember talking to you when you were a recruit, always arguing about Chicago Deep Dish vs Jersey Pizza! From the beginning I saw a piece of myself in you. From your first day on campus, you committed yourself to being an outstanding football player, student, and human being. Your work ethic was part of who you were. I’ve done my best to be someone you look up to and depend on. You gave me credit for being someone I could guide and help as older boys did to me. It pains me to know that I just spoke to you yesterday and I won’t get the chance to do it ever again. God called you home early for a reason. As much as it hurts, I trust he has bigger plans. Watch over us brother. Always in my heart. I will miss you. I love you little brother.
DL Maya Ahanotu: This hurts my soul. Ryan was not just a good boy. He was an AMAZING boy with a pure heart. Pray for his family. I love you boy. REST IN PEACE
OL Kamar Missouri: Way too early
OL Raiqwon ONeal: A great teammate and brother! REST IN PEACE
W. R. John Guaimano: Every time I saw Ryan around the Hale I would scream chicagooooo and he would go john g! Brother, that boy always had a smile on his face. I send my prayers to the Keeler family. Rest in peace brother.
L.S. Zack Taylor: One of the best people I’ve ever met. Rest in peace Ryan. I love you.
DL Rene Konga: I am heartbroken, Ryan was such a good person and an even better friend. RIP my brother.
D.L. Jordan Thompson: Great teammate. Better brother. I love you bro fly high.
CB Patrice Rene: Damn. This one hurts! Ryan was such a great person. Always smiling, always positive! RIP to a great soul man Damn!! Praying for his family.
Thank you for trusting us to provide the journalism you can rely on.
Brian Fonseca can be reached at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/rutgersfootball/2023/02/former-rutgers-football-player-dies-at-20.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jane Fonda says she’s not afraid of dying, but she regrets it
- Florence Pugh’s Pink and Silver Sequin Mini Dress After BAFTA Party – Hollywood Life
- Microsoft willing to address concerns to save $69 billion deal
- Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria raise new concerns about safety of Istanbul buildingsExBulletin
- Asian markets mixed as investors digest private inquiries into factory activity
- Track & Field completes first day at Sun Belt Indoor Championships
- Activists call for a freeze on energy costs for UK households.
- Launch of UPI integration in India and PayNow in Singapore
- Fake fur, hot water bottles at the new Burberry show in London
- Jokowi inspects progress of Ciliwung River normalization amid heavy rain
- A new earthquake hits Turkey and Syria. 3 dead and hundreds injured
- Lahore High Court grants protection bond to former Pakistani PM Imran Khan