Roger Federer could play a new tennis role with kids who have ‘great interest’ | Tennis | Sport





Roger Federer could still get involved in tennis in a new role as one of his children would have a keen interest in the sport. The retired Swiss star has already vowed to stay in the sport after ending his career last September and could become a classic tennis parent, as retired pro Mary Jo Fernandez revealed that his four children loved to play.

Federer’s 24-year career came to an emotional end last September when the 41-year-old returned for one last hurray at the Laver Cup, where he played a doubles match with Rafael Nadal before officially hanging up his racket. Almost as soon as he announced his retirement, the 20-time Major winner vowed to stay involved in the sport in some way, but wasn’t sure what role he would take on. There have since been reports that the tennis icon is in talks with the BBC to be involved in their Wimbledon coverage, but the former world No. 1 could also be forced to take on another role, with his children reportedly interested in the sport. . Former world No. 4 Fernandez — who is married to Federers agent Tony Godsick — shared the information on Patrick McEnroe’s Holding Court podcast as she discussed Federer’s life after retirement. He is doing very well, said the three-time Grand Slam finalist. He’s back home in Switzerland with his wife and his four kids and it’s funny, I didn’t talk to him about watching tennis, but I’m sure he did, he loves tennis. JUST IN: Raducanu may have screwed up as rival capitalizes on ‘Tursunov effect’

Fernandez also revealed that Federer’s four children – Myla, Charlene, Leo and Lenny – had all decided to take up tennis, following in their father’s footsteps, with one of the children particularly interested in playing the sport. She continued: All his children play tennis. One loves it, which is so nice for him and his wife, Mirka. And Federer and Mirka – a former pro herself – would be more than happy about their kids’ newfound love for their sport, as Fernandez added: they love tennis so much, they say, ‘They have to play’. Finally one of them is showing a really big interest in it, so it’s really, really cool to see. As for the man himself, Federer is still not 100 per cent after a lingering knee injury forced him to take a nearly two-year break from the game and eventually retire. The 41-year-old took more than a year out of competition after the 2020 Australian Open and underwent double knee surgery before returning at the 2021 Doha ATP 250. NOT MISSING

He played just five tournaments before taking another hiatus to undergo a third surgery and planned to make another comeback before finally announcing his retirement last September, and he still seems to be struggling physically. He’s recovering his knee, Fernandez told McEnroe, revealing that Federer would like to try tennis in the future. The knee is not 100 percent, as we remember from the Laver Cup. He might be hoping to play a little at some point. But at the moment he is just enjoying the time at home with his family. Looking ahead to Federer’s immediate commitments, Fernandez joked that her husband had helped the 103-time title winner fill his schedule, adding, “I know he’s hosting the Met Ball in New York in May.” He has a busy social schedule and many sponsorship responsibilities. So they keep him busy. My husbands keep him very busy.

