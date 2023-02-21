Track & Field completes first day at Sun Belt Indoor Championships





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The James Madison track and field team is in eighth place with 13 points after day one of the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala. at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Junior Miranda Stanhope pickedeight points for the Dukes with second place in the 5000 meters in 16:38.56. Later in the day, JMU added five more points with a fourth-place finish in the medley relay. The DMR squad of sophomores Sophia Terenziani (1200m)and Virginia keys (400m) and seniors Anne Dunlop (800m) and Clara Morelli (1600m) posted a season best of 11:59.07. How it happened

Follow events Senior Maddie Hesler qualified for the final in the mile after a personal best of 5:02.86 in the prelims.

qualified for the final in the mile after a personal best of 5:02.86 in the prelims. In the preliminary rounds of the 60m hurdles, sophomore Jordan Henderson clocked at 8.50am for a spot in Tuesday’s final.

clocked at 8.50am for a spot in Tuesday’s final. Classmate Holly Mpassy recorded the third fastest time of the day in the 400 meters with 55.48 in heat two of the prelims. Pentathlon Senior Bethany Biggi finished ninth with 3,361 to trail the Dukes followed by freshmen Jenna Callan (11th 3.229) and Grace’s King (14th 2,840).

finished ninth with 3,361 to trail the Dukes followed by freshmen (11th 3.229) and (14th 2,840). For Callan, her point total makes her the 10th best pentathlete in JMU history.

Biggi placed two top-five finishes: high jump (4th 1.62m) and 800m (5th 2:26.41).

Callan also racked up a pair of top-five marks: 60m hurdles (4th 8.91) and long jump (4th 5.46m).

King’s best event was the high jump, where she exceeded 1.59 m for 10th place. Team standings 1. State of Arkansas 32

2. South Alabama 25

3. ULM 22

4. Southern Miss 20

5. Marshal 19

T-6. Coast Carolina17

T-6. Texan state 17

8.James Madison 13 9.Louisiana 10

T-10. App status 7

T-10. Troy 7

12. South Georgia 6

13. Georgia is 0 Next one

The Dukes wrap up the Sun Belt Indoor Championships tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET.

