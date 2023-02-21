‘No one cares’: Gavaskar slams Pakistan for ‘non-complimentary’ remarks about India | Cricket

Former Captain of India Sunil Gavaskar has slammed former Pakistani cricketers for making “uncomplimentary” comments about Indian cricketers, which he says stem from the fact that players across the border cannot participate in the Indian Premier League. The IPL has played a catalyst over the years by bringing together players from different countries, significantly softening the aggression between them. However, it doesn’t mean the IPL has put out the fire in these players’ bellies or dampened competition between them, with Gavaskar getting his point across beautifully.

The legendary Indian batsman believes that while the IPL has bridged the gap across the globe, there is always an exception, with Gavaskar pointing the finger at Pakistan. Barring the inaugural edition of the IPL, cricketers from Pakistan are not allowed to participate in the IPL due to political tensions between the two nations; and this, according to Gavaskar, has led to a certain amount of animosity.

“When two of the top-ranked teams play against each other, sparks fly naturally. However, since the IPL started, the animosity between the players of the two teams has diminished considerably, while the intensity has not diminished one bit and that is how it should be. By sharing the same dressing room and hotels and traveling to different locations to play for six weeks, the players got to know each other better and understand the different cultures and attitudes and approaches to the game,” said Gavaskar . wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

“While there will always be a bit of banter between players, the angry and sometimes vulgar exchanges are a thing of the past. If there are such issues these days, it’s always between players who don’t play the IPL and thus a bit of a grudge towards the Indian players playing against them. Some of them believe that their performance is such that they should get more than the Indian player, who gets millions through the IPL.”

Gavaskar’s comments come in view of the ongoing test series between India and Australia. Tempers have historically flared between the two teams, including the previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but this time there was absolutely nothing of the sort with most of the noise surrounding the series coming from both countries’ media outlets. Gavaskar accused the media of “bringing players down” and pointed out how ex-cricketers, especially from Pakistan, are making it their agenda to produce Indian cricketers in less light to gain traction on social media.

“Whatever does next for the game is make the media, especially the online media, try to get more viewers or followers and so anything related to cricket and especially Indian players ends up in the public domain, even if it actually belittles them.” That’s the sad thing, especially when the opinions of those across the border come online in the Indian media. It is almost daily to hear of a former player from across the border knocking down an Indian player and saying that the Pakistani player is better. What these guys know is that they will get an immediate reaction from the Indian fans who will defend their favorite player thus increasing the former player’s following from across the border,” Gavaskar added.

“It is a trick used by them knowing that to increase their following all they have to do is say uncomplimentary things about Indian players past or present. Have you ever seen an Indian player past or present anything about the players hear or read? from across the border? Honestly no one cares so no Indian I know has said anything about the players from across the border. It’s just not our style. If our online media ignores what is said about the border is said, it automatically stops. but our media will publish it even if it brings down a fellow Indian.”