Colorado Avalanche Trade Deadline Bingo Card

All the chatter leading up to the March 3rd trade deadline will be focused on the big names like Patrick Kane, Timo Meier and Jakub Chychrun, along with the teams making a splash to acquire them. Rumors are all the rage this time of year and Colorado Avalanche will certainly feature in these types of discussions, but they are much more likely to limit their buying spree to in-depth additions. To keep the heavenly dreams at bay, here are some names and strategies to watch out for and also a bingo card to keep track of when the festivities start a week after Friday.

Adding a league rival

The remaining majority of the St Louis Blues could become trading options beyond the already executed headline-grabbing moves of Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, as they still have a plethora of depth players even after Noel Acciari also went to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Samuel Blais that St. Louis just got back from the New York Rangers It’s not safe to stay as he has an affordable limit of $1,525 on his one year contract and can be easily flipped.

However, the target of most interest is Ivan Barbashev, who scored 60 points and 26 goals just a year ago. He, along with the rest of the guys playing in St. Louis, is having a bad year, but he’s only 27 years old and has a relatively affordable $2.25 million expiring contract. While his stock has been rising lately, he shouldn’t cost as much as the big name’s rent to acquire or keep, should the Avalanche decide to offer him an extension after this season. Barbashev could be part of the same-age squad and help rebuild the third line if someone who can play center, lead the team in hits and put the puck in the back of the net. He is not individually the strongest defensive player and should not be considered a specialist in that area, but he is someone who takes his game to the next level by playing with higher quality teammates.

The second time is a charm

The Avalanche love bringing former players back for another go-around as they are an easier transition into the locker room and are known greats on the ice. Matt Nieto, who was brought back in January, already fits this description, but others could be in the mix.

Nick Holden didn’t play for Jared Bednar but for the current Senators from Ottawa defender could be an attractive depth option for the rest of the season at $1.3 million. Of course, there’s also Jack Johnson making $950,000 if the Avalanche fancies one of the over-35s at the back.

At the front there has always been a rumor of a reunion with Paul Stastny, but it has yet to come to fruition. The Carolina hurricanes are a contender and so are not looking for useful players, but could move Stastny to clear his $1.5 million limit to make a bigger move. In a similar vein, Alexander Kerfoot is a persistent rumor as a moveable piece due to the $3.5 million price tag he holds. Now in the final year of its deal with the Toronto maple leaves and after getting the aforementioned OReilly as an upgrade in the middle, they could finally pull the trigger.

Center ice

The elephant in the room has been all season about how to defend Stanley cup champions are looking to address their gap in second center position, but given that newcomer Evan Rodrigues has performed well enough in several roles in the top six, the focus shouldn’t be on this very expensive addition. Any help in the middle would bolster Avalanche’s lineup and finding someone who can take over Darren Helm’s void allows the team to dress 12 forwards on a regular basis. Helm is in the middle of his latest comeback, but anything he can offer at the moment should be considered a luxury.

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad is an easy target at just $900,000 and would fit seamlessly as a right-handed center, who has already scored 13 goals this season, on the fourth line. Another option would be Teddy Blueger another $2.2 million capdump from a contender, but since he’s fallen out of favor in Pittsburgh, he doesn’t have to do much heavy lifting in a fourth-line role in Colorado.

The return

For every trade a team has to give to get, a shopping list without the big headlines wouldn’t need huge returns. Therefore, the Avalanche should be able to keep their picks from the first round and hope to rebuild the prospect pool The athletic just voted the worst in the league. This exercise is instead about consumables listed below on the bingo card.

The remaining tradable picks in the next two draft classes are the 5th rounder of 2023 and the 4th rounder of 2024, otherwise Chris MacFarland will have to delve into the 2025 collection. However, this is not ideal as these picks are devalued relative to a another team offering draft capital for a currently incumbent GM to use. There are always the sparse prospects the organization has, but it would be wise to stick with those who have some prayer to see the NHL, such as Jean-Luc Foudy, Oskar Olausson and Sean Behrens. It would be more beneficial to move forward with prospects whose waiver exemption is about to expire, like Sampo Ranta who fits that description, and he’s been showcased in Loveland on the second line lately.

How many squares will the avalanche hit? Can they get a bingo? Leave your predictions below.