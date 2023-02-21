A fast-paced cross between table tennis and air hockey that is a big hit with blindness charities

You might think that the bubble in the ball would make it easy to determine where on the table to sweep your wooden paddle.

But the speed of serve and shots in the showdown can mean the ball is past you before you know it.

The game was invented in the 1970s by Canadian Joe Lewis for people with a visual impairment, but thanks to the blindfolds everyone can participate.

The aim is to hit the ball into your opponent’s net using the sides and curved corners of the table. Two points per goal – first to score 11 wins.

A screen across the center of the playing surface encourages keeping the ball on the ground.

It’s a foul – and one point off – if you hit him or go off the table.

The Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, which also runs Rotherham Sight & Sound on Ship Hill, has put the town’s headquarters to the test.

The charity learned about the game from one of its clients, Klaudia Orzel, who moved to Sheffield from Poland, where it is already popular.

She proposed the idea and fundraising manager Steve Loane raised money from the Yorkshire Sports Foundation.

Klaudia (24) said: “I had only watched it, but I knew how it was played. It was so great to finally play.

“It is dynamic and it is played individually. You are responsible for your actions on the table.”

Showdown sessions on Thursday afternoon already saw visitors from Edinburgh and Birmingham come to try it out, along with a dozen regular SRSB customers.

Former guard Mick Gladwin travels from his home in Greasbrough to Sheffield to play.

He worked for Rotherham United, among others, until a degenerative condition took most of his sight.

Thinking back to when his vision problems started, he says: “You are in a different world. It’s like trying to learn everything all over again.”

Having been signposted to SRSB and Rotherham Sight & Sound, the 64-year-old ex-employee in the steel industry has reveled in the new opportunities.

Aside from practical support, the charities led him to play baseball for the visually impaired for Team GB in Italy.

“That was last October and I’m still buzzing with it,” said Mick, who recently completed a 30m abseil to raise money for the charity and is now a friend, calling people who support the charity to reduce isolation and loneliness.

“This place has opened doors for me, so now I want to give something back.”

Archery for the visually impaired, horseback riding, tai chi, bowling and tennis are among the ZSR’s other activities. But the addition of showdown a few weeks ago is still the hot topic.

“It’s just one of those games that really gets to grips with you,” said Mick. “It’s contagious, really addictive.”

Eight years ago, Jordan Hayles lost his eyesight over a three-month period due to a rare genetic condition, disrupting his plans to become a teacher.

The 30-year-old, who completed his studies but became a sports masseur instead, was referred to SRSB after his diagnosis.

Sheffielder Jordan was also a member of the Team GB baseball team and is undefeated at the showdown (at the time of writing).

He said: “Showdown gets my adrenaline going.

“However, everyone is shooting hard… I think they are aiming at me! I like to play it a little softer.

“New things are happening here all the time. Hopefully we can also add more sports.”

For the record, I lost my two games 11-9 and 11-2 – the latter ended with the humiliation of admitting an error for misserving.

However, the appeal of the game is clear… it’s a level playing field and you’ll always believe you can do better.

SRSB marketing manager Jane Peach said: “We think there is only one other charity in the UK with a showdown.

“They are in Croydon and have already challenged us to a match.”