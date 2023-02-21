Sports
No. 7 men’s tennis finishes second at ITA Indoors
Chicago No. 7 Texas Men’s Tennis finished second at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships after falling to No. 3 TCU, 4-0, at Chicago’s XS Tennis Village on Monday.
It was the program’s first appearance in the tournament’s title game after an impressive run of five victories over ranked opponents, three of which came against the top-10, including No. 22 Cal, No. 14 Arizona, No. 9 Wake Forest, No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan.
The teams opened with a heavily contested double that saw just four breaks in the three games as TCU won at No. 2 and 1. The match at No. 2 between the pair of junior Hello Woldeab and sophomores Pierre-Yves Bailly against Jack Pinnington and Sander Jong finished first and had only one break, which came on a deuce point. That gave TCU a 3-2 lead en route to a 6-4 victory. There was only one other deuce run in the game that held Texas 2-1.
At number 1, the number 4 duo of juniors Cleeve Harper And Eliot Spizzirri were defeated by Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba, 7-5, in a game that had only one intermission, which went to TCU. That made it all the way to 6-5 for the Horned Frogs before serving out the game on a deuce run.
In the remaining game ranked No. 3, junior Micah Braswell and senior Chih Chi Huang trailed Pedro Vives and Sebastian Gorzny 6–5 when play stopped, but the game was on service after each team scored a break. The one for the Horned Frogs gave them a 3-1 lead, while the one for the Longhorns cut them to within 4-3. The game had three deuce points all resulting in a hold for Texas.
In singles, the first match to finish was No. 3, where No. 65 Braswell was defeated by Pinnington, 6–4, 6–0. Pinnington grabbed the first bill of the game for a 2-1 lead which he extended to 3-1 on a deuce-point hold. Braswell then took the break back on a deuce point to tie it at 3-3 and re-took the lead on serve, but from there Pinnington closed with a 9-0 run for the win.
The next game to finish was No. 4 when No. 25 Woldeab fell to Sander Jong, 6-2, 6-3. After Woldeab held his opening serve, Jong went on a 5-0 run with two point wins in the last two of them. Woldeab took one game back from a two-point deficit before Jong also held the set at 6-2. Woldeab’s next service game again resulted in a deuce-point hold to begin the second set, and the match remained on service until Jong broke on a deuce-point for a 3–2 lead. That was the first of four consecutive deuce games, three of which went to Jong for a 5-3 lead before breaking again for the 6-3 victory.
The Horned Frogs went on to win the game at No. 5, where No. 112 Harper was defeated by No. 124 Gorzny, 6-4, 6-1. Harper held both of his first two service games to two points before breaking for 3-1 and consolidating that to 4-1 on his next serve. However, Gorzny won seven games in a row and 11 of the last 12 to clinch the overall game for TCU.
In the remaining matches, No. 1 Spizzirri split sets with No. 17 Fearnley at No. 1, with Fearnley taking the first 6-1 and Spizzirri winning the second in a tiebreak, 7-6 (5) before play stopped. In the second set, Spizzirri broke first for a 3-2 lead which he pushed to 4-2 on the serve, but Fearnley got the break back on a deuce point to equalize at 4-4 before taking the lead when serving in the next set. game. The remaining games remained on service, including a deuce-point hold for Spizzirri who saved a match point and sent the set to a tiebreaker. In the breaker, Spizzirri secured the first minibreak at 5-3, and after Fearnley had it back at 5-5, Spizzirri again broke for 6-5 and served out for the win at 7-5.
At No. 2, No. 33 Bailly was behind No. 49 Fomba, 6-4, 3-4, as the game ended. In the first set, Bailly took a two-point break in the second game to take a 3-0 lead. He got another chance on Fomba’s next serve, but Fomba was able to hang on and start a 3-0 run to tie it. Bailly regained the lead on serve in the next game, but Fomba finished the set with a 3-0 run capped by a deuce-point hold for 6-4. In the second, Bailly collected consecutive deuce points for the first break of the set at 3-1 and tied for 4-1. Fomba then held on and the game ended with Fomba breaking on a deuce point to come within one point at 4-3.
In the last game, junior Eve McDonald was seeded in the lineup at number 6 against Tomas Jirousek and led 7-6 (5), 1-1 at the end of the game. After holding serve on a deuce point at 2-1, McDonald got the first break at 3-1 and then consolidated it on serve for a 4-1 lead. Jirousek took the break back to make it 4-3 and tied the score by a deuce point in the next game. The rest of the set remained on service from there despite two points in the last two games before the tiebreaker. In the breaker, the first two points were mini-breaks, starting with Jirousek. After McDonald grabbed a second to go up 4-2, the players traded 3-0 points leading to McDonald’s winning 7-5. They then both held their serves to start the second set.
The Longhorns (10-2) now have a week off before hosting No. 25 Texas A&M on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. CT at the Texas Tennis Center.
#3 TCU 4, #7 Texas 0
Singles Finishing Order (3,4,5)
1. #17 Jake Fearnley (TCU) vs. #1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) 6-1, 6-7 (5), finals.
2. #49 Luc Fomba (TCU) vs. #33 Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 6-4, 3-4, final.
3. Jack Pinnington (TCU) defeats. #65 Micah Braswell (UT) 6-4, 6-0
4. Sander Jong (TCU) defeated. #25 Hello Woldeab (UT) 6-2, 6-3
5. #124 Defeats Sebastian Gorzny (TCU). #112 Cleeve Harper (UT) 6-4, 6-1
6. Tomas Jirousek (TCU) vs. Eve McDonald (UT) 6-7 (5), 1-1, final.
Doubles order of finish (2.1)
1. Defeats Jake Fearnley/Luc Fomba (TCU). #4 Cleeve Harper/Eliot Spizzirri (UT) 7-5
2. Jack Pinnington/Sander Jong (TCU) defeated. Hello Woldeab/Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 6-4
3. Pedro Vives/Sebastian Gorzny (TCU) vs. Micah Braswell/Chih Chi Huang (UT) 6-5, un.
|
Sources
2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/2/20/mens-tennis-no-7-mens-tennis-finishes-as-runner-up-at-ita-indoors.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Save 20% at Amazon This President’s Day
- Differences between frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease
- Deadly rain and landslides hit Brazil during the Carnival holidays
- Ubisoft clears confusion for E3 attendees
- Boris supporters oust May’s ex-deputy PM as Tory base targets dozens of MPs | Politics | News
- Millard West’s Noah Blair overcomes a serious car accident on his way to consecutive state championships
- Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.3 After iOS 16.3.1 Launches, Downgrades Impossible
- Exclusive Indonesian president to appoint central bank chief Warjiyo for second term – sources
- Anishinaabe kids share smiles, snowshoeing and culture with a visit to the Toronto Hockey Club
- Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Eleventh Hour Confirmed: Maps, Weapon Details
- US concerned about possible Chinese support for Russian war in Ukraine
- POCO C55 Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Launches in India: Check Price, Specs & More