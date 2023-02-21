No. 7 men’s tennis finishes second at ITA Indoors

Chicago No. 7 Texas Men’s Tennis finished second at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships after falling to No. 3 TCU, 4-0, at Chicago’s XS Tennis Village on Monday.

It was the program’s first appearance in the tournament’s title game after an impressive run of five victories over ranked opponents, three of which came against the top-10, including No. 22 Cal, No. 14 Arizona, No. 9 Wake Forest, No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan.

The teams opened with a heavily contested double that saw just four breaks in the three games as TCU won at No. 2 and 1. The match at No. 2 between the pair of junior Hello Woldeab and sophomores Pierre-Yves Bailly against Jack Pinnington and Sander Jong finished first and had only one break, which came on a deuce point. That gave TCU a 3-2 lead en route to a 6-4 victory. There was only one other deuce run in the game that held Texas 2-1.

At number 1, the number 4 duo of juniors Cleeve Harper And Eliot Spizzirri were defeated by Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba, 7-5, in a game that had only one intermission, which went to TCU. That made it all the way to 6-5 for the Horned Frogs before serving out the game on a deuce run.

In the remaining game ranked No. 3, junior Micah Braswell and senior Chih Chi Huang trailed Pedro Vives and Sebastian Gorzny 6–5 when play stopped, but the game was on service after each team scored a break. The one for the Horned Frogs gave them a 3-1 lead, while the one for the Longhorns cut them to within 4-3. The game had three deuce points all resulting in a hold for Texas.

In singles, the first match to finish was No. 3, where No. 65 Braswell was defeated by Pinnington, 6–4, 6–0. Pinnington grabbed the first bill of the game for a 2-1 lead which he extended to 3-1 on a deuce-point hold. Braswell then took the break back on a deuce point to tie it at 3-3 and re-took the lead on serve, but from there Pinnington closed with a 9-0 run for the win.

The next game to finish was No. 4 when No. 25 Woldeab fell to Sander Jong, 6-2, 6-3. After Woldeab held his opening serve, Jong went on a 5-0 run with two point wins in the last two of them. Woldeab took one game back from a two-point deficit before Jong also held the set at 6-2. Woldeab’s next service game again resulted in a deuce-point hold to begin the second set, and the match remained on service until Jong broke on a deuce-point for a 3–2 lead. That was the first of four consecutive deuce games, three of which went to Jong for a 5-3 lead before breaking again for the 6-3 victory.

The Horned Frogs went on to win the game at No. 5, where No. 112 Harper was defeated by No. 124 Gorzny, 6-4, 6-1. Harper held both of his first two service games to two points before breaking for 3-1 and consolidating that to 4-1 on his next serve. However, Gorzny won seven games in a row and 11 of the last 12 to clinch the overall game for TCU.

In the remaining matches, No. 1 Spizzirri split sets with No. 17 Fearnley at No. 1, with Fearnley taking the first 6-1 and Spizzirri winning the second in a tiebreak, 7-6 (5) before play stopped. In the second set, Spizzirri broke first for a 3-2 lead which he pushed to 4-2 on the serve, but Fearnley got the break back on a deuce point to equalize at 4-4 before taking the lead when serving in the next set. game. The remaining games remained on service, including a deuce-point hold for Spizzirri who saved a match point and sent the set to a tiebreaker. In the breaker, Spizzirri secured the first minibreak at 5-3, and after Fearnley had it back at 5-5, Spizzirri again broke for 6-5 and served out for the win at 7-5.

At No. 2, No. 33 Bailly was behind No. 49 Fomba, 6-4, 3-4, as the game ended. In the first set, Bailly took a two-point break in the second game to take a 3-0 lead. He got another chance on Fomba’s next serve, but Fomba was able to hang on and start a 3-0 run to tie it. Bailly regained the lead on serve in the next game, but Fomba finished the set with a 3-0 run capped by a deuce-point hold for 6-4. In the second, Bailly collected consecutive deuce points for the first break of the set at 3-1 and tied for 4-1. Fomba then held on and the game ended with Fomba breaking on a deuce point to come within one point at 4-3.

In the last game, junior Eve McDonald was seeded in the lineup at number 6 against Tomas Jirousek and led 7-6 (5), 1-1 at the end of the game. After holding serve on a deuce point at 2-1, McDonald got the first break at 3-1 and then consolidated it on serve for a 4-1 lead. Jirousek took the break back to make it 4-3 and tied the score by a deuce point in the next game. The rest of the set remained on service from there despite two points in the last two games before the tiebreaker. In the breaker, the first two points were mini-breaks, starting with Jirousek. After McDonald grabbed a second to go up 4-2, the players traded 3-0 points leading to McDonald’s winning 7-5. They then both held their serves to start the second set.

The Longhorns (10-2) now have a week off before hosting No. 25 Texas A&M on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. CT at the Texas Tennis Center.

#3 TCU 4, #7 Texas 0

Singles Finishing Order (3,4,5)

1. #17 Jake Fearnley (TCU) vs. #1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) 6-1, 6-7 (5), finals.

2. #49 Luc Fomba (TCU) vs. #33 Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 6-4, 3-4, final.

3. Jack Pinnington (TCU) defeats. #65 Micah Braswell (UT) 6-4, 6-0

4. Sander Jong (TCU) defeated. #25 Hello Woldeab (UT) 6-2, 6-3

5. #124 Defeats Sebastian Gorzny (TCU). #112 Cleeve Harper (UT) 6-4, 6-1

6. Tomas Jirousek (TCU) vs. Eve McDonald (UT) 6-7 (5), 1-1, final.