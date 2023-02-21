Mithali Raj DEFEATS Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian Women’s Team After Poor Cricket In ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 | Cricket news

Former India captain Mithali Raj has urged her team to strive for excellence in all three aspects of the game following their disappointing 11-run defeat to England in the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Raj expressed her concerns about India’s lackluster batting and bowling, as well as their inconsistent fielding, stating that the team has performed well in only short spells. Although India managed to share the honors with England at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha, their push for a place in the knockouts was jeopardized by a lack of momentum in the last overs of the match. Despite a valiant effort in the last over in which they scored 19 runs, India’s overall performance was not up to par. With this defeat, England now have a 6-0 record against India in the tournament and have secured first place in Group 2. As a result, India has slipped to second place in the group, with two wins, one loss and a total of four points.

A solid fight #TeamIndia but it was England that won the game! #ENGvIND India will try to bounce back in their next #T20WorldCup game against Ireland. _ _ Score card _ https://t.co/EvGQ5Eom80 pic.twitter.com/yUXQEco4Zq

BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 18, 2023

Raj, speaking on the 100% Cricket Podcast, pointed to the middle stretches in both innings where India erred. “After India lost Smriti Mandhana, that point was so crucial because she was building a partnership with Richa Ghosh,” said Raj, quoted by ICC.

Until she got there, there was hope that India would eventually win this game, but it was a high demand from India’s lower middle class to chase the total.

“England were expensive in the Powerplay, but when it came to the middle overs and the death overs, they were disciplined. They dried up the opposition’s runs and got those wickets in the last few overs. Sophie Ecclestone – the No. 1 T20 bowler — she showed why she is the best at this format by getting Harmanpreet Kaur in her very first over,” the legendary hitter added.

With the defeat, barring a disastrous performance against Pakistan in Cape Town on Tuesday, England will finish top of the group. As a result, India’s path to the tournament final takes an undesirable turn with a likely meeting with world No. 1 and defending champion Australia in the semi-final.

Raj, in the commentary box for the tournament, said her former teammates need to be sharpened in every department if they want to pass the favorites when they meet them.

“They have to give the best performance in the semi-finals. Because it’s a knockout and you’re up against the best in the world, you have to be really good in all three divisions. So far India has been very scratchy in the at bat, and equally scratchy in the bowling. Fielding, in patches, they’ve done a good job,” Raj said.

Although Australia find themselves in some tricky situations, Australia’s collective quality in the 15-man squad has seen them gallop to four wins at the other end of the draw.

Stumbling at 40/3 from seven overs against South Africa hours after India’s defeat at the same ground, Australia’s middle order not only tied the ship with Ash Gardner (28 from 29 balls), but also countered through Tahlia McGrath’s 57 (33), winning in 17th over.

For Raj, given the batting quality in the Australian group, a target that requires eight runs per over or more is the only way to keep the pressure on the entire team.

“If you have to beat a team like Australia, you have to clearly set a target, and no less than 160 on the board. The Indian team is heavily dependent on the spinners, and so far only Deepti Sharma is delivering the goods. Raj said.

“When you have players like Renuka Thakur, Shikha Pandey, Deepti, you need support from the other bowlers, even to defend a target you’ve put down. So India really needs to put in a better performance than what they have in the league have done.” phase when against Australia,” she added.

Besides organizing the action, Raj has other motives for the tournament, given her role on board the Gujarat Giants as a mentor for the inaugural Women’s Premier League, which kicks off on March 4.

While lamenting that the timing of the groundbreaking tournament is a bit late for her as a player, Raj is happy to see history unfold from the other side of the border.

“I am very happy to watch the game from the sidelines, watch and comment, so a completely different perspective. I am sure with the WPL and the other leagues around the world, every other player from different countries can participate and win more.” exposure related to this format, it will only help (the game),” said the hitter.