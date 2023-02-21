Sports
Lisa Bervinchak-Love Named Penn State Field Hockey Head Coach
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. called Pat Kraft Lisa Bervinchak Love the head coach of Penn State’s legendary hockey program today. Bervinchak-Love, longtime assistant head coach to recently retired Char Morett-Curtiss, is the sixth head coach in school history.
Bervinchak-Love begins her first season as head coach at the age of 30e years on the Penn State staff. She began her Penn State coaching career in 1994, joined the Morett-Curtiss staff as an assistant coach, was eventually promoted to associate head coach, and has remained a fixture in the Penn State community ever since.
“We are excited to have Lisa take over the reins of Penn State’s field hockey program,” said Kraft. “Lisa has been a huge part of the program’s success for the past 29 years, working with the legendary Char Morett-Curtiss. Lisa’s fingerprints are all over this program and she is more than ready to take on the challenge of Her love for Penn State, this program and these student-athletes is evident when you talk to her and her passion shines through in every aspect of her coaching.”
“I am truly blessed and honored to be the next head coach for Penn State Field Hockey,” said Bervinchak-Love. “I want to thank Pat Kraft for giving me this opportunity and Char for all the support, mentoring and friendship she has given me over the years. Char has long been the heart and soul of this program, and I am truly grateful to have stood by her side for 29 of those years. I will do my best to honor Char’s legacy and the traditions of Penn State Field Hockey. We will continue to play with heart and soul and strive to be the best both at as off the field. We are!”
During Bervinchak-Love’s time on the Penn State staff, the Nittany Lion program established itself as a national powerhouse. Since her arrival as assistant coach, Penn State has achieved national success:
- 23 NCAA appearances, including three trips to the National Semifinals and two to the NCAA title game
- Seven Big Ten regular season championships
- Six Big Ten Tournament Championships
Penn State’s student-athletes have had heralded successes during Bervinchak-Love’s tenure as assistant:
- 30 NFHCA first-team All-Americans, 31 second-team All-Americans, 25 third-team All-Americans
- 70 first-team All-Big Ten selections
- 6 Big Ten Players of the Year, 9 Big Ten Offensive Players of the Year, 9 Big Ten Defensive Players of the Year
- Over 300 Academic All-Big Ten selections
- Nearly 300 NFHCA National All-Academic honorees
“When I returned to Penn State in 1987, Lisa was a talented right wing,” said retiring coach Char Morett-Curtiss. “She could navigate through a defense with skill and speed and make it look easy. More importantly, she displayed a love of the game, a fiercely competitive spirit, a motivating work ethic and was well respected by her teammates. She was a humble captain her senior year and a first-team All-American.”
“A few years later, looking for an assistant in 1993, I contacted Lisa,” Morett-Curtiss continued. “She always embodied the traditions, values and pride of Penn State Field Hockey as a player and alum and I knew she would be an outstanding coach. Twenty-nine years as a leader by my side, she has exceeded those expectations and has become a coach who Penn State to years of consistent success in the classroom and on the field, she values every aspect of a player’s collegiate life, coaches with a keen knowledge of the game and an understanding to prepare for game day decisions on a weekly basis and success. Lisa is a proud representative of Penn State University, who is highly respected in the coaching community and among her coaching colleagues on campus. Our years together have been successful, fun, and special. With Lisa at the helm, Penn State Field Hockey is ready for success.”
As a player, Bervinchak-Love played there for years at Penn State after transferring from Villanova at the end of her freshman year. Bervinchak-Love, a three-year letter winner (1986-1988), earned a long honors list during her playing career:
- First-team NFHCA All-American
- First Team All Atlantic 10
- Atlantic-10 All-Tournament Team
- Atlantic-10 Player of the Week
- 28 career goals in three seasons at Penn State
- Team captain as a senior
After graduating from Penn State in 1989, Bervinchak-Love continued to play hockey at the national level. In 1991, she helped her team to a silver medal at the Olympic Sports Festival in Los Angeles. Bervinchak-Love graduated from Penn State with a degree in health policy and administration. She began her professional career as an elementary school teacher in Penn Manor School District, assisting head coaches in hockey and basketball. She continued to teach at a number of elementary schools before coming to Penn State as an assistant coach.
She is married to Steve Love, a Penn State alum and senior graphic designer in Penn State Athletics. They have two daughters, Taylor and Kelsey (a junior on this year’s Nittany Lion team).
Fans are encouraged to follow the Nittany Lion hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click field hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey.
|
Sources
2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/2/20/lisa-bervinchak-love-named-penn-state-field-hockey-head-coach.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s Track & Field remains runner-up at the MEAC Indoor Championships
- Save 20% at Amazon This President’s Day
- Differences between frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease
- Deadly rain and landslides hit Brazil during the Carnival holidays
- Ubisoft clears confusion for E3 attendees
- Boris supporters oust May’s ex-deputy PM as Tory base targets dozens of MPs | Politics | News
- Millard West’s Noah Blair overcomes a serious car accident on his way to consecutive state championships
- Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.3 After iOS 16.3.1 Launches, Downgrades Impossible
- Exclusive Indonesian president to appoint central bank chief Warjiyo for second term – sources
- Anishinaabe kids share smiles, snowshoeing and culture with a visit to the Toronto Hockey Club
- Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Eleventh Hour Confirmed: Maps, Weapon Details
- US concerned about possible Chinese support for Russian war in Ukraine