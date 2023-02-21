Lisa Bervinchak-Love Named Penn State Field Hockey Head Coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. called Pat Kraft Lisa Bervinchak Love the head coach of Penn State’s legendary hockey program today. Bervinchak-Love, longtime assistant head coach to recently retired Char Morett-Curtiss, is the sixth head coach in school history.

Bervinchak-Love begins her first season as head coach at the age of 30e years on the Penn State staff. She began her Penn State coaching career in 1994, joined the Morett-Curtiss staff as an assistant coach, was eventually promoted to associate head coach, and has remained a fixture in the Penn State community ever since.

“We are excited to have Lisa take over the reins of Penn State’s field hockey program,” said Kraft. “Lisa has been a huge part of the program’s success for the past 29 years, working with the legendary Char Morett-Curtiss. Lisa’s fingerprints are all over this program and she is more than ready to take on the challenge of Her love for Penn State, this program and these student-athletes is evident when you talk to her and her passion shines through in every aspect of her coaching.”

“I am truly blessed and honored to be the next head coach for Penn State Field Hockey,” said Bervinchak-Love. “I want to thank Pat Kraft for giving me this opportunity and Char for all the support, mentoring and friendship she has given me over the years. Char has long been the heart and soul of this program, and I am truly grateful to have stood by her side for 29 of those years. I will do my best to honor Char’s legacy and the traditions of Penn State Field Hockey. We will continue to play with heart and soul and strive to be the best both at as off the field. We are!”

During Bervinchak-Love’s time on the Penn State staff, the Nittany Lion program established itself as a national powerhouse. Since her arrival as assistant coach, Penn State has achieved national success:

23 NCAA appearances, including three trips to the National Semifinals and two to the NCAA title game

Seven Big Ten regular season championships

Six Big Ten Tournament Championships

Penn State’s student-athletes have had heralded successes during Bervinchak-Love’s tenure as assistant:

30 NFHCA first-team All-Americans, 31 second-team All-Americans, 25 third-team All-Americans

70 first-team All-Big Ten selections

6 Big Ten Players of the Year, 9 Big Ten Offensive Players of the Year, 9 Big Ten Defensive Players of the Year

Over 300 Academic All-Big Ten selections

Nearly 300 NFHCA National All-Academic honorees

“When I returned to Penn State in 1987, Lisa was a talented right wing,” said retiring coach Char Morett-Curtiss. “She could navigate through a defense with skill and speed and make it look easy. More importantly, she displayed a love of the game, a fiercely competitive spirit, a motivating work ethic and was well respected by her teammates. She was a humble captain her senior year and a first-team All-American.”

“A few years later, looking for an assistant in 1993, I contacted Lisa,” Morett-Curtiss continued. “She always embodied the traditions, values ​​and pride of Penn State Field Hockey as a player and alum and I knew she would be an outstanding coach. Twenty-nine years as a leader by my side, she has exceeded those expectations and has become a coach who Penn State to years of consistent success in the classroom and on the field, she values ​​every aspect of a player’s collegiate life, coaches with a keen knowledge of the game and an understanding to prepare for game day decisions on a weekly basis and success. Lisa is a proud representative of Penn State University, who is highly respected in the coaching community and among her coaching colleagues on campus. Our years together have been successful, fun, and special. With Lisa at the helm, Penn State Field Hockey is ready for success.”

As a player, Bervinchak-Love played there for years at Penn State after transferring from Villanova at the end of her freshman year. Bervinchak-Love, a three-year letter winner (1986-1988), earned a long honors list during her playing career:

First-team NFHCA All-American

First Team All Atlantic 10

Atlantic-10 All-Tournament Team

Atlantic-10 Player of the Week

28 career goals in three seasons at Penn State

Team captain as a senior

After graduating from Penn State in 1989, Bervinchak-Love continued to play hockey at the national level. In 1991, she helped her team to a silver medal at the Olympic Sports Festival in Los Angeles. Bervinchak-Love graduated from Penn State with a degree in health policy and administration. She began her professional career as an elementary school teacher in Penn Manor School District, assisting head coaches in hockey and basketball. She continued to teach at a number of elementary schools before coming to Penn State as an assistant coach.

She is married to Steve Love, a Penn State alum and senior graphic designer in Penn State Athletics. They have two daughters, Taylor and Kelsey (a junior on this year’s Nittany Lion team).

