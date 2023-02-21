Running the table: Bullis Charter sixth grader rules his age group in table tennis | Sport

Six years ago, Bullis Charter School student Kef Noorani stood in his garage watching his father practice table tennis. He soon picked up a paddle himself and made an effort to return his father’s serve.
Fast forward to today, sixth grader Kef is ranked #1 in table tennis for his age group (Under-13) in the United States.
First in our garage at home, I played for hours and hours with my dad, said the Mountain View resident. At that time, my father was much better than me, and I always wanted to get to that good level.
Kef started participating in tournaments at the age of 8, starting at his local table tennis club and eventually progressing to events around the country and the world.
In 2021, Kef represented the US team for the first time at the Pan American Championships in Ecuador, winning the U11 Boys doubles championship and mixed doubles title. In early 2022, Kef traveled to the Dominican Republic for the ITTF Americas Hopes Challenge where he took a silver medal. He also became one of two Americans to qualify for the ITTF World Hopes Challenge, his biggest tournament to date.
The people there have different playing styles and stuff, Kef said of international experience. They (also) speak different languages, so I had to try to overcome that.
Matches like this are Kef’s favorite part of table tennis as he is drawn to the thrill of competing and winning for the USA.
It’s pretty exciting, said the 12-year-old. I try not to put too much pressure on myself and just play the way I am.
One of his favorite table tennis memories was winning last year’s U11 US Nationals in Las Vegas, qualifying him for several international tournaments.
I remember after winning my dad thought I could have snacks and stuff forever, said Kef.
When it comes to training for these premier tournaments, don’t let Kef slack. He trains six days a week for several hours in a row. In addition to practicing techniques, Kef does physical workouts like pushups, squats, and lunges to build him up for the hours he spends mostly in a squatting position. Kash Noorani, Kef’s father, likes to compare the energy required for a table tennis shot to a golf shot.
Imagine having to complete a full driver swing, except the ball keeps moving and you have to run after it. And it will come back, Kash said. So that’s the amount of power it has to generate each time.
Kef doesn’t seem to mind the intensity of his workout. Kash said he never complained about it. Kash added that he is proud of how hard his son has worked and how far he has come. He also notices that table tennis has matured Kef.
Especially when he went to international competitions, that’s when I think his eyes opened up quite a bit, because he realized how difficult it is in the rest of the world, Kash said. I mean, literally, there are kids who can’t afford rackets and shoes, and they fight. So now he understands what it takes to win.
When he’s not training, Kef said he likes to watch table tennis on TV and follow all the scores. He takes
inspired by professional table tennis player Ma Long, an Olympic champion from China. In addition to playing himself, Kef encourages other children to play. He started a table tennis club at Bullis a few months ago.
There are a number of people in my club who are just starting out, said Kef. I think I would tell them to just always stay focused, to keep putting the ball on the table and that will pay off later on.
Kef has a few more tournaments scheduled for the rest of the year, including next month’s US Open in Southern California. In January, Kef will cross the ocean to France for the ITTF World Hopes Challenge.
As for his future, Kef has big ambitions.
I want to make it to the US men’s national team and then go on and play in the Olympics later on, he said.