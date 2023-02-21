Personal bests mark the opening day of the Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Championships





Day One Results (PDF) | Championship Central| Day Two Heat Sheets (PDF) BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The men and women of the state of Arkansas lead the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships, contested at the Birmingham CrossPlex, after the opening day of the event. 173 athletes set personal bests at the event on Monday. The Arkansas State men have amassed a total of 55 points over five events. South Alabama ranks second with 47.5 points, while Louisiana ranks third with 38.5. The Red Wolves women have accumulated 32 points in five events. South Alabama is second with 25 points, while ULM is third with 22. The final day of the Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Championships begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT. Running events and the broadcast of ESPN+ will begin at 1:30 PM CT. Arkansas state Aimar Palma Simo set a personal best in winning the men’s weight throw title with a throw of 20.25 m / 66-5.25 on his last attempt. Francois Prinsloo of South Alabama, who entered the game with the highest score in the Sun Belt this season, placed second with a throw of 18.54 m/60-10. Louisiana’s Jacqueline Pokuaah won the women’s long jump, setting a school record and a personal best with a jump of 6.24 m/20-5.75. Pokuaah started the event in fifth with a start time of 6.11 meters. She defeated Arkansas State’s Hannah Morris, who finished second with a personal best of 6.22 m/20-5. South Alabama’s Bodine Degli-Umberti won the women’s throw with a throw of 19.29 m/63-3.50. MaryAnn Adebayo from Marshall came in second with a score of 18.65m/61-2.25. Arkansas State show jumper Courtney Thomas recorded a season-best finish of 7.54 m/24-9 in his final long jump attempt to capture the indoor title. Texas State Chris Preddie finished silver in the event with a throw of 7.43m/24-4.50. In four events of the women’s pentathlon, only 50 points separated the top three contenders on their way to the 800m. Texas State Mathilde Canet ran a personal best of 3,914 with a second-place finish in the 800 meters to capture the conference title. Southern Miss Safiya John finished second with 3,798 total points, while ULM’s Claudine Raud-Gumiel achieved a personal best of 3,791 for bronze. Arkansas state Bradley Jelmert won the men’s pole vault conference championship with a score of 5.30m/17-4.50. Jelmert officially won the crown with a height of 5.13m and passed for an extra height. Arkansas State Pauline Meyer overcame a two-second deficit in the final round to win the conference title in the 5000 meters with a school record and personal best of 16.38.50. She defeated JMU’s Miranda Stanhope, who was second in 16:38.56. South Alabama’s Kirami Yego, the 2021 and 2022 Sun Belt Cross Country Men’s Individual Champion, took the men’s 5,000 meters by storm to set a new Sun Belt championship and set a record in the process. He finished first in a time of 13:51.03, surpassing the previous measuring record of 14:05.26 set at the championships last year. ULM won the women’s medley relay in a time of 11:49.82, after trailing three of four legs. The Warhawks were seeded eighth at the start of the event and overcame a two-second deficit in the final leg to take the win. South Alabama, who was seeded last to enter the event, was victorious in the men’s medley relay with a time of 10:06.02. Heading into the final leg, South Alabama was narrowly in third place as Yego completed the comeback to clear the deficit. South Alabama’s Sebastian Reyneke jumped to a lead in the men’s heptathlon, amassing 3,161 points over the first four events. Reyneke finished ninth in the 60m but answered with three consecutive first places in the long jump, shot put and high jump to catapult herself into the lead. In this year’s heptathlon, Arkansas State’s Patryk Baran currently ranks second with 2,980 points, while ULM’s Joseph McEvoy is third with 2,929 over four events. Daniel Harrold, Texas, set a new Sun Belt meet and championship record in the men’s 60 m hurdles prelims with a time of 7.78. Georgia Southerns Scovia Ayikoru set a new Sun Belt championship record in the women’s 200 meters prelims with a time of 23.37. 2023 Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Championships (February 20, 2023) Men’s team scores (through five events): 1. State of Arkansas (55)

12. Georgia state (0) Men’s heptathlon first four events 1. Sebastian Reyneke (US), 3161; 2.Patrick Baran (ARST), 2,980; 3. Joseph McEvoy (ULM), 2,929; 4.Simon Thor (TXST), 2.911; 5. Brylan Shirley (US), 2,758; 6. Nic Glass (US), 2,657; 7.Luke Benoit (UL), 2,648; 8. Bailey Couch (ULM), 2,643; 9. Graham Collins (US), 2,511; 10.Gavin James (UL), 2432. End result Men’s Weight Toss Final (Top-Eight Finishers) 1. Aimar Palma Simo (ARST), 20.25m/66-5.25; 2. François Prinsloo (USA), 18.54m/60-10; 3. Jacob Fudge (ULM), 18.43m/60-5.75; 4. James Noles (TXST), 18.21m/59-9; 5. Tyren Hannah (UL), 18.02m/59-1.5; 6. Dimitrios Manesiotis (USA), 17.52m/57-5.75; 7. Kayla Ludgood (USM), 17.16m/56-3.75; 8. Jacob Tracy (ARST), 17m/55-9.25. Women’s Long Jump Final (top-eight finishers) 1. Jacqueline Pokuaah (UL), 6.24m/20.5.75; 2. Hannah Morris (MD), 6.22m/20-5; 3. Imani Moore (GASO), 6.06m/19-19.75; 4. Ashlee Osaji (USM), 6.05m/19-10.25; 5. Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi (ULM), 6.03m/19-9.5; 6. Camryn Newton-Smith (MD), 6.02m/19-9; 7. Nasya Ramirez (ULM). 6.01m/19-8.75; 8. Mylani Galbreath (USM), 5.86m/19-2.75. Women’s Weight Toss Final (Top-Eight Finishers) 1. Bodine Degli-Umberti (USA), 19.29m/63-3.5; 2. MaryAnn Adebayo (MAR), 18.65m/61-2.25; 3. Zayna Fry-Samuel (CCU), 18.54m/60-10; 4. Colette Uys (USA), 18.52m/60-9.25; 5. Graysen Arnold (APP), 18m/59-0.75; 6. Elizabeth Ruth Runarsdottir (TXST), 17.95m; 58-10.75; 7. Awakened Biniosa (TROY), 17.85 m/58-6.75; 8. Utitofon Sam (TXST), 17.85m/58-6.75. Women’s pentathlon (top-eight finishers) 1. Mathilde Canet (TXST), 3.914; 2. Safiya John (USM), 3,798; 3. Claudine Raud-Gumiel (ULM), 3.791; 4. Nikki Boon (CCU), 3,722; 5.Kady Schwietz (TROJ), 3.522; 6. Luize Opola (TXST), 3,465; 7.Lara Check (MAR), 3,453; 8. Krista Perry (MAR), 3.442. Men’s Long Jump Final (Top-Eight Finishers) 1.Courtney Thomas (ARST), 7.54m/24-9; 2. Chris Preddie (TXST), 7.43m/24-4.5; 3. Rylan Theyard (UL), 7.48m/24-2.5; 4. Colby Eddowes (ARST), 7.27m/23-10.25; 5. Obdarius Ware (UL), 7.21m/23-8; 6. Jeremy Nelson (UL), 7.13m/23-4.75; 7. Drue Jackson (TXST), 6.99m/22-11.25; 8. Joshua Mason (UL), 6.74m/22-1.5. Men’s Pole Vault Final (top-eight finishers) 1. Bradley Jelmert (ARST), 5.30m/17-4.50; 2. Timothy Gale (UL) 5.03m/16-6; 3. Simon Thor (TXST), 5.03m/16-6; 4. Billy Eaton (TXST), 4.88m/16-0; T5. Trey Boucher (UL), 4.88m/16-0; T5. Evans Finnorn (USA), 4.88m/16-0; T7. Nick Russell (UL), 4.73m/15-6.25; T7. David Dolan (USA), 4.73m/15-6.25; T7. Sebastian Reyneke (USA), 4.73m/15-6.25. Women’s 5,000m Final (top-eight finishers) 1. Pauline Meyer (MD), 16:38.50; 2. Miranda Stanhope (JMU), 16:38.56; 3. Adele Magaud (US), 16:50.60; 4. Sarah Trammel (MD), 16:55.70; 5. Starlynn Costa (US), 5:00.15; 6. Isabela Ross (USM), 17:01.89; 7.Sophie Leathers (MD), 17:05.91; 8. Oliwia Wawrzyniak (USM), 17:06.01. Men’s 5,000m Final (top-eight finishers) 1. Kirami Yego (USA), 13:51.03; 2. Teagan Flanagan (US), 13:58.83; 3. Jacob Pyeatt (MD), 14:32.79; 4. Ethan Mychajlonka (MD), 14:42.27; 5. Evan White (MAR), 14:49.83; 6. Amos Pkemoi (USA), 14:54.69; 7. Nathan Herbst (MD), 14:55.06; 8.Natnael Enright (MD), 14:59.69. Women’s distance medley final 1. ULM, 11:49.82; 2.Marshall, 11:50.82; 3. Carolina Coast, 11:55.42; 4. James Madison, 11:59.07; 5. State of Arkansas, 11:59.32; 6. App Status, 12:07.72; 7. Southern miss, 12:08.80; 8. Troy, 12:11.39; 9. State of Texas, 12:23.34; 10. South Georgia, 12:36.89; 11. South Alabama, 12:38.37; 12. State of Georgia, 12:47.33. Men’s Distance Medley Relay Final 1. South Alabama, 10:06.22; 2.Louisiana, 10:09.63; 3.Marshall, 10:11.42; 4. State of Arkansas, 10:13.90; 5. ULM, 10:25.67, 6. Southern Miss, 10:36.81; 7. State of Texas, 10:49.96. Meet broken records

Men’s 60 meters hurdles Daniel Harrold, State of Texas [7.78]

Women’s 200 meters Scovia Ayikoru, Southern Georgia [23.37]

Men’s 5,000 meters Kirami Yes, South Alabama [13:51.03]

