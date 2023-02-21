Sports
Steve Smith is reportedly looking to join Major League Cricket next year worth $174 million
Steve Smith reportedly has a chance to play cricket in the United States next year after holding secret talks with the bosses of a new US T20 league.
The inaugural Major League Cricket competition will begin in July of this year and will be played over three weeks in Texas and North Carolina. The six-team tournament has received funding from wealthy Indian businessmen and celebrities, with over AU$174 million invested by the likes of Microsoft boss Satya Nardella and Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan.
Each of the six franchises based in Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Seattle and New York City has a $1.5 million salary cap to bring in 18 players, capped at seven foreign stars.
Last week, Cricket NSW announced a strategic partnership with MLC allowing US players to perform in NSW Premier Cricket and Australian players to compete in the US T20 tournament.
In addition, CNSW has also agreed to a high-quality partnership with the Washington DC franchise. New South Wales is expected to contribute players and personnel to the team.
With the global cricket landscape currently undergoing a major transition, we view the United States as a market with tremendous growth potential, CNSW CEO Lee Germon said in a statement.
Cricket NSW’s track record of high quality cricket and elite match operations is second to none and we believe we can bring a wealth of experience to MLC and the Washington DC franchise for years to come.
Smith, who has made New York his second home, will not be available for MLC competition this year as it clashes with the Ashes, but News Corpreports that the 33-year-old has been in talks with league bosses about a performance in 2024.
The men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to kick off next June in the United States and the West Indies, and Smith could have a window free after the tournament.
We’ve been in touch with Steve about his plans and what he thinks, said MLC co-founder Sameer Mehta. News Corp.
What he would really like to do at some point is play cricket in the US, if his schedule allows.
His view was that if he could make it work and if we could make it work this season, I know he has obligations. I don’t know what the Australian calendar is next year, but I think there’s plenty of room for him to potentially play.
In the long run, we think we might see him a lot in the US.
Earlier this summer, Smith said it would be pretty cool to end his playing career in the United States, where he and wife Dani announced their engagement in 2017.
Obviously leagues are popping up all over the world now, and I think you’re probably going to see more players going down that path at the end of their careers, so it’s possibly something I’ll be looking at in the future, Smith told the The Sydney Morning Herald in september.
The US has been a market for crickets to enter for some time now. So yeah, I think it would be interesting to see how it goes.
The United States has been identified along with the nations as one of the growing markets for crickets
financial power and a sizeable South Asian diaspora accelerate the development of the sport.
The first season of the MLC kicks off July 13 in Texas.
