Anishinaabe kids share smiles, snowshoeing and culture with a visit to the Toronto Hockey Club

A group of Anishinaabe youths were given the opportunity to show their home to a youth hockey team visiting from Toronto earlier this month.

The youth at Whitefish River First Nation, about 43 miles west of Sudbury, loved the chance to show their new friends what life is like in Northern Ontario.

“As if some kids didn’t know how to ice fish or snowshoe,” says 11-year-old Brayson McGregor.

The home-and-home exchange program between the two hockey clubs was designed to introduce young players to new experiences and make new friends. The organizers also hope it promotes understanding between the two teams that are so far apart in terms of location.

The February 3-5 visit was the second part of the exchange. In November, Whitefish River youth visited Toronto and Brayson said he still remembered the differences.

“They don’t have as many bushes as we do,” he said.

A youth counselor said the Whitefish River kids were so excited to see their Toronto friends again that they tried to remember their secret handshakes.

Hockey skills camp

The Scarborough Ice Raiders under-11 team traveled approximately 500 kilometers north to the First Nation. The community invited the visiting team to language classes, community parties and snowshoeing.

Both teams also participated in a hockey skills camp run by the Three Nolans, a hockey program run by former NHL coach Ted Nolan and his two sons.

Two hockey teams, the Scarborough Ice Raiders under 11s and one from Whitefish River First Nation, participate in a Three Nolans hockey skills camp. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Ted Nolan said he was on a similar exchange program in the 1960s when his Garden River First Nation hockey team visited Oakville, Ontario.

“They were like us, didn’t look down on us;[They]made us feel very comfortable,” said Nolan.

His trip included a chance to see the Maple Leafs drill at Maple LeafGardens. But Nolan’s exchange did not include players from Oakville going to his home community. Nolan said he would also have liked to show off his community.

Ted Nolan, a former Garden River First Nation NHL coach, participated in a hockey exchange program in Oakville as a child in the 1960s. (Oakville Beaver)

Social activities

The Whitefish River kids got that chance and went sliding and ice fishing with their peers and the community organized an awwow for the two teams.

“It was fun going to the powwow social because I got to see all the Scarboroughs and my friends doing that dance, and it was pretty cool,” says Deacon Jacko, 10.

Steve Whitaker, director of the Whitefish River school, said he hopes both groups of children grow from this experience.

He hopes that the Indigenous culture will not seem so foreign to the non-Indigenous children and that the community children will leave with a better sense of who they are.

A youth holds up a pike they caught during an ice fishing lesson at Whitefish River First Nation. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

“This will foster pride in who they are and help build that sense of identity,” said Whitaker.

He helped organize the exchange program with Mike Purdy, director of the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

Purdy said he hopes that with the success of this pilot program, they can provide more access to sports to other northern communities in the future. He said he hopes the kids make lasting friendships.