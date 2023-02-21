KL Rahul Removed as Vice-Captain: What Does a Vice-Captain Do in Cricket?

The BCCI did not name a vice-captain in the final squad for the second half of the BGT, leaving it to captain Rohit Sharma to determine his deputy. It was decided not to name a vice-captain. Instead, power was given to Rohit Sharma. Who will lead the squad when he has to leave the field is Rohit Sharma’s call, a source said The Indian Express.

While KL Rahul has been so far supported by the team management, his removal as vice-captain ostensibly makes it easier to drop him from the playing XI.

But why exactly? What is the role of the vice-captain and why does cricket care so much?

A deputy to the captain

In cricket, the captaincy is a position unlike anything else in team sports. While fielding, the captain sets the fields, decides who will bowl and from which side. The captain is also the ultimate authority when it comes to using the DRS. In addition, a captain has crucial input on playing style, team selection and batting order.

The vice-captain is supposed to perform the duties of a captain when they leave the field for any reason. Vice captains are also sounding boards for the captain, a senior member of the team who is consulted by the captain when making important decisions on the field. That’s how the role is experienced anyway.

Vice captains have a long and interesting history in cricket and as cricket becomes more and more professional their role not only changes, some argue it is becoming increasingly redundant.

A coach, a selector and a manager

Compared to many other sports (particularly from the US such as baseball, American football and basketball), cricket has lagged behind in terms of professionalization. While there have been professionals in cricket since the 19th century, this did not translate into the growth of professional leagues until the IPL came and really disrupted cricket. Until the franchise T20 leagues started, the organization of cricket into national teams and domestic state/region/county teams followed the same formula that had been used for over a century.

This meant that cricket did not see the degree of specialized organization that many other sports have. For example, most teams in Major League Baseball had at least two coaches in the 1920s. Coaches did not emerge in cricket until the 1980s, with Australian Bob Simpson regarded by many as the first true coach in the game. Simpson is credited with setting the blueprint for tactical and physical coaching in cricket for years to come.

But the fact that there was no specialized coach does not mean that there was no coaching at all. For example, in the well-known Bodyline series from 1932-1933can we see evidence of very clear tactical thinking that went fast and long in bowling to stifle Don Bradman and his talented compatriots.

For the longest time in cricket, the captain was the team’s coach, selector and manager. Thus, the vice captain was an assistant coach, an assistant selector and an assistant manager.

Not only did the vice-captain have a large say in the selection of the team, he would also conduct net sessions, evaluate performances and set up training exercises. The vice-captain would also be crucial in instilling discipline in the team, for example making sure players returned from a night out on time and hopefully weren’t too hungover the next morning.

The vice-captain was especially important on long trips where the facilities and infrastructure available to the touring team were even more limited.

The two kinds of vice captains

Broadly speaking, the vice-captain role has been given to two types of cricketers over the years.

First has been the player who never aspired to become full-time captain, yet had the requisite authority and cricketing smarts to support and replace the captain when necessary. Typical of such dynamics was the Australian coupling of Alan Grens and Geoff Marsh Marsh would be the perpetual vice-captain, authoritative but never ambitious enough to compromise Border’s position as leader.

The other kind, as often seen, is the player anointed to be the future captain. Think Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan in England’s white-ball line-up. Buttler was destined to become England’s next white ball captain. As a younger deputy to Morgan, he gained important experience earlier take over when Morgan left. Steve Waugh-Ricky Ponting, Ricky Ponting-Michael Clarke and MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli are some other examples of such a dynamic.

Increasing specialization and decreasing importance of the vice-captain

But as cricket saw its commercial rise, specialist coaches, analysts, selectors and scouts came along to name a few. In such a situation, the vice-captain role has steadily declined. There is no longer just one person who must take on the full range of responsibilities once held by Vice Captains.

Even on the field, teams often have leadership groups that collectively make decisions or have specific roles. For example, wicket-keepers often provide crucial input when it comes to taking assessments and setting fields. At the same time, a group of two or three players may be in charge of bowling substitutions. In practice, the most important role of vice-captains in today’s game is the official substitution of a captain in case of injury.

But cricket has always been very attached to its traditions. As the removal of KL Rahul from the vice-captain position suggests, while the vice-captain’s role is being reduced, it is still held as an important position in cricket.