Arizona women’s tennis goes 1-2 over the weekend in Lawrence, Kansas





The Arizona women’s tennis team went down 1-2 this weekend in Lawrence, Kansas. Here’s our recap for every match that took place. Friday: Arizona v Kansas The Arizona women’s tennis team visited the University of Kansas at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 17, and fell short 4-2 at the hands of the Jayhawks. Before that, the Wildcats had a five-game winning streak. The only Wildcat wins of the game were in singles, achieved by freshman Reece Carter, who beat Kansas’ Carmen Roxana Manu 6-3, 6-2, teaming with sophomore Parker Fry against Jocelyn Massey 6-1, 6- 3. MORE FROM THE EVERYDAY WILDCAT Fry’s success continues a pattern from her first year as the leading singles player with a total of 18 wins in the 2021-22 season. Alongside doubles graduate Salma Ziouti, he couldn’t beat Jayhawks Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Malkia Ngounoue in a 6-4 loss. Ziouti also fell short in singles after being beaten by Maria Titova 6–2, 6–4 in singles. After the tie, Ngounoue secured Kansas’ lead by beating sophomore Midori Castillo-Meza 7–5, 6–1. The game was won in Kansas’ favor by Vuuren after finishing singles against freshman Tanvi Narendran 6–4, 6–4. Saturday: Arizona vs. Texas Tech The Arizona women’s tennis team met Texas Tech University for a game in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, February 18 and the Lady Raiders failed to collect any points in a 4-0 victory over the Wildcats. In the 8am challenge, doubles duo Fry and Ziouti were overtaken by TTU’s Avelina Sayfetdinova and Metka Komac 6-1. The duo also fell short in the game against the University of Kansas the day before, 6-4. Fry was also defeated in singles 6-0, 6-2 by Arina Oreshchenkova. In the other singles appearances, senior Kayla Wilkins was beaten by rival Cristina Tiglea (7-6, 6-1) and Narendran by Kate Dmitrichenko (7-5, 6-4). Carter was unable to accommodate runs in Arizona’s favor and had one-game leverage (1-0) before her game was called to three hits, after losing 6-7 and going 6-3 won in the first two against opponent Komac. Double play was an extended despondency. In addition to Carter and Castillo-Meza losing 5-1 to Olivia Peet and Tiglea, Wilkins and sophomore Belen Nevenhoven were swept 6-0 by Dmitrichenko and Camryn Stepp, clinching the double for Texas Tech. Saturday: Arizona vs. Santa Barbara After two losses last weekend against TTU and KU, Arizona was able to redeem itself 4-1 on Saturday afternoon against the University of California, Santa Barbara. While Carter and Ziouti, accompanied by their partners, enabled the Gauchos to take the point in doubles, they were able to retaliate in singles. Carter defeated UCSB’s Valentina Khrebtova (6-3, 6-4) and Ziouti defeated Kira Reuter (6-3, 7-5), taking home women’s tennis’ only victory that weekend. Arizona will play their next games in Montgomery, Alabama on February 24-25 for the Blue Gray Classic. To follow Madison Carney on Twitter Let us come to you. The Daily Wildcat, straight to your inbox. News. Science/Health. Sport. Art/Lifestyle. You choose. You cancel at any time. Sign up now

