Pro hockey could come back to New Mexico.

Pro hockey could return to New Mexico. A local ownership group led by former Bernalillo County Sheriff Darren White and his son Indy are in talks with the ECHL to bring a team back to the Land of Enchantment. The last time pro hockey was played in New Mexico was in 2009 when the New Mexico Scorpions played at Tingley Coliseum and the Rio Rancho Events Center. Darren White said they are looking at the Rio Rancho Events Center to host the new team. Ultimately, if you're accepted, the ECHL has launched the NHL career or careers of hundreds of hockey players, Darren White said. And so ultimately you would like to be in that situation where you could team up with an NHL team. New Mexico has an amateur hockey team, the Ice Wolves, playing at a small venue in the Albuquerque Foothills.

