PREVIEW: Black Bears return home to host UNH in Border Battle presented by Buffalo Wild Wings





Orono, Maine – The University of Maine women’s basketball team ends the season with a two-game homestand beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m. as it looks to sweep New Hampshire for the season in the 102nd Border Battle presented by Buffalo Wild Wings . A limited number of tickets are still available for the game and can be purchased at the door on game night, online at GoBlackBears.com/tickets or by phone at 207-581-BEAR. The match can be seen live ESPN+and heard nationally on GoBlackBears.com. LAST TIME OUT: Troy, NY — The University of Maine women’s basketball team (13-13, 9-5 America East) led UAlbany (19-10, 13-2 AE) by four with just over three minutes left in regulation, but couldn’t hold it on, with the Great Danes going 53-50 in the final on Saturday night. Adriana Smith pace Maine with a game-high 22 points to go, along with seven rebounds and two steals. Smith, who finished 10-of-16 from the floor, recorded her 12th appearance this season of 20 or more points, including in her last five appearances. Paul Gallego matched a career-high with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. In a game with seven lead changes and four ties, Maine controlled the boards by a 30-27 margin as he finished the game 22-of-48 from the floor, 3-of-15 from three-point range and 3-out – 6 from the free-throw line. A LOOK AT THE BLACK BEARS: Adriana Smith , three-time America East Player of the Week, is among the top five leaders in America East in seven statistical categories, including scoring (1st – 17.5), rebounding (1st – 9.2), and assists (5th – 3.4 ). Her 14 double-doubles top the league and rank 15th among the nation’s leaders. Smith, who has tallied 20 or more point 12 appearances this season and in each of her last five appearances, is currently riding a double-digit 17-match scoring streak. She averages 23.3 points and 10.5 rebounds against the America East league, both individual highs. Caroline Bornman adds 9.0 points and ranks 10th among league leaders with 5.9 rebounds per game. Paul Gallego scored in double digits in two of her last four appearances. Over her four-game hot streak, Gallego averages 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Maine has held eight of its last 11 opponents to 60 points or less and five of those opponents to 50 points or less as the Black Bears rank third on defense in the league with 56.2 points per game. A LOOK AT UNH: The Wildcats have lost four in a row after dropping a 90-43 decision at UMBC on Saturday afternoon. New Hampshire enters the game eighth in the American East and 336th out of 350 Division I teams, with a score of 53.2 points. UNH’s 34.6 percent result from the floor is the worst among America East members. The Wildcats have shown success at the free throw line with the second most attempts (11.1) per game among league leaders and the third highest free throw percentage (72.6) in the American East. Brooke Kane leads UNH in both scoring (12.2) and rebounding (6.1). Avery O’Connor adds 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds, while Breezie Williams leads the team in assists (2.8) while scoring 9.8 points. SERIES WITH NEW HAMPSHIRE: Maine and New Hampshire will meet for the 102nd time in their storied history, and the second time in the last three games for both teams after Maine handed New Hampshire a 56-45 decision on February 13. Adriana Smith led Maine with her 14th double-double after finishing with game-highs in scoring (24) and rebounding (14). Olivia Rockwood added four triples for 12 points. The Black Bears come into the game with a 65-36 series lead and have played UNH more times than any other opponent. Maine has won six in a row on its home court against New Hampshire, as the Wildcats have not beaten Maine in Orono or Bangor since February 15, 2017. Maine is 41-20 at home against the Wildcats. The two teams first met in 1920, a 15-13 win by the Wildcats. Band story Maine Category ONH 58.3 Points per game 53.2 59.6 Opponent points per game 62.4 -1.3 Score Margin -9.2 41.5 FG pc. 34.6 33.1 3-PT FG pct. 28.5 70.4 FT pc. 72.6 33.4 Rebound per game 34.9 +0.7 Rebound Margin -4.6 13.1 Assistance per match 8.8 15.5 Revenue per game 16.1 13.1 Turnover forced per game 14.7 5.8 Steals per game 6.6 2.8 Blocks per game 2.6 -UMaine-

