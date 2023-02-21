Sports
Sri Lanka Cricket is launching a new Under 23 Invitational Tournament.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will host a new 50-over tournament with the participation of clubs participating in the Governors Trophy, clubs relegated from the Major Club 2022 season, as well as Dimbula C&AC, who have been playing cricket for over 100 years plays.
The new tournament, which will start on February 25, 2023, will give the talented youngsters who are not part of the ongoing Major Club Under-23 Tournament the chance to perform and count.
The new tournament will be called the “SLC Invitational Club Under 2350 Over Tournament 2023”.
Subject to the success of this opening tournament, the Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee, with advice from the Sri Lanka Cricket Tournament Committee, will decide annually on the continuity of the tournament.
Teams and groups
|group A
|Group B
|Malay CC
|Moratuwa SC
|Leo CC
|Ancient Dharmapali SC
|Kurunegala SC
|RIO SC
|Dimbulla A&C Club
|Singha SC Ambalangoda
|Rajarata SC
|United Southern SC
|Ratnapura CC
|Kalutara PCC
|Saracen CC
|Kalutara TC
|Lankans CC
|CC gesture
|Kandy CC
|Anthony SC
Scheme
|Date
|Host team
|Visit team
|Location
|February 25
|Leo CC
|Kandy CC
|BOI Katunayake
|Kurunegala SC
|Lankans CC
|Wellagedara
|Dimbula A&C
|Saracen CC
|Radella
|Rajarata SC
|Ratnapura CC
|DCA Anuradhapura
|Ancient Dharmapali SC
|Anthony SC
|Army Mattegoda
|February 26
|RIO SC
|CC gesture
|M.C. Ambalangoda
|Ratnapura CC
|Kurunegala SC
|Wellagedara
|United Southern SC
|Kalutara PCC
|GICS
|February 28
|Saracen CC
|Leo CC
|RPICS
|Rajarata SC
|Dimbula A&C
|Gajaba Saliyapura
|Anthony SC
|Moratuwa SC
|Wattala-St.Anthony’s
|Kalutara TC
|Ancient Dharmapali SC
|Army Mattegoda
|March 1
|Kalutara PCC
|RIO SC
|Thurstan
|Kandy CC
|Malay CC
|KPICS
|March 2nd
|Kalutara TC
|Moratuwa SC
|Surrey
|3 March
|Kandy CC
|Saracen CC
|KPICS
|Leo CC
|Rajarata SC
|BOI Katunayake
|Dimbula A&C
|Kurunegala SC
|Radella
|Anthony SC
|Kalutara TC
|Surrey
|Ancient Dharmapali SC
|United Southern SC
|Army Mattegoda
|Singha SC Ambalangoda
|RIO SC
|M.C. Ambalangoda
|4th of March
|Moratuwa SC
|CC gesture
|The Soysa Moratuwa
|Kandy CC
|Kurunegala SC
|KPICS
|March 5th
|RIO SC
|Ancient Dharmapali SC
|M.C. Ambalangoda
|6 March
|Ratnapura CC
|Lankans CC
|To be determined
|Rajarata SC
|Kandy CC
|DCA Anuradhapura
|Kurunegala SC
|Leo CC
|Wellagedara
|Kalutara PCC
|CC gesture
|Dharmapala Pannipitiya
|United Southern SC
|Anthony SC
|GICS
|March 07
|United Southern SC
|Singha SC Ambalangoda
|GICS
|8 March
|Malay CC
|Lankans CC
|Meldeniya
|10th of March
|Saracen CC
|Malay CC
|RPICS
|11 March
|Dimbula
|Ratnapura CC
|Radella
|CC gesture
|Singha SC Ambalangoda
|M.C. Ambalangoda
|12 March
|Rajarata SC
|Malay CC
|DCA Anuradhapura
|Kandy CC
|Ratnapura CC
|KPICS
|Saracen CC
|Kurunegala SC
|Irrigation Rathmalana
|United Southern SC
|Moratuwa SC
|GICS
|Singha SC Ambalangoda
|Kalutara PCC
|M.C. Ambalangoda
|Kalutara TC
|RIO SC
|Surrey
|Ancient Dharmapali SC
|CC gesture
|Army Mattegoda
|13 March
|Leo CC
|Lankans CC
|BOI Katunayake
|Dimbula
|Kandy CC
|KPICS
|Mar. 15
|Malay CC
|Dimbula A&C
|MCA
|Kurunegala SC
|Rajarata SC
|Wellagedara
|Lankans CC
|Kandy CC
|Army Mattegoda
|Moratuwa SC
|Singha SC Ambalangoda
|The Soysa Moratuwa
|Kalutara PCC
|Ancient Dharmapali SC
|Bloomfield
|CC gesture
|Anthony SC
|Wattala-St.Anthony’s
|March 16
|RIO SC
|United Southern SC
|M.C. Ambalangoda
|17th of March
|Malay CC
|Leo CC
|The Soysa Moratuwa
|18th of March
|Lankans CC
|Rajarata SC
|RPICS
|Rathnapura CC
|Saracen CC
|Surrey
|Moratuwa SC
|Ancient Dharmapali SC
|The Soysa Moratuwa
|Singha SC Ambalangoda
|Anthony SC
|M.C. Ambalangoda
|Kalutara PCC
|Kalutara TC
|Bloomfield
|March 19
|CC gesture
|United Southern SC
|GICS
|Singha SC Ambalangoda
|Kalutara TC
|M.C. Ambalangoda
|Rathnapura CC
|Leo CC
|Surrey
|20th of March
|RIO SC
|Moratuwa SC
|M.C. Ambalangoda
|CC gesture
|Kalutara TC
|GICS
|21 March
|Kurunegala SC
|Malay CC
|Maliyadeva-Kurunegala
|Leo CC
|Dimbula SC
|BOI Katunayake
|Lankans CC
|Sarasans CC
|RPICS
|Ancient Dharmapali SC
|Singha SC Ambalangoda
|Army Mattegoda
|Anthony SC
|Kalutara PCC
|Wattala-St.Anthony’s
|March 23
|Moratuwa SC
|Kalutara PCC
|The Soysa Moratuwa
|March 24
|Malay CC
|Ratnapura CC
|The Soysa Moratuwa
|Saracan CC
|Rajarata SC
|Irrigation Rathmalana
|Lankans CC
|Dimbula A&C
|Army Mattegoda
|Kalutara TC
|United Southern SC
|Dharmapala Pannipitiya
|Anthony SC
|RIO SC
|Wattala-St.Anthony’s
|March 26
|SF 1 winner
|Winner SF2
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepapare.com/sri-lanka-cricket-launches-a-new-under-23-invitational-tournament/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
