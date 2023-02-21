Sri Lanka Cricket is launching a new Under 23 Invitational Tournament.





Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will host a new 50-over tournament with the participation of clubs participating in the Governors Trophy, clubs relegated from the Major Club 2022 season, as well as Dimbula C&AC, who have been playing cricket for over 100 years plays. The new tournament, which will start on February 25, 2023, will give the talented youngsters who are not part of the ongoing Major Club Under-23 Tournament the chance to perform and count. The new tournament will be called the “SLC Invitational Club Under 2350 Over Tournament 2023”. Subject to the success of this opening tournament, the Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee, with advice from the Sri Lanka Cricket Tournament Committee, will decide annually on the continuity of the tournament. Teams and groups group A Group B Malay CC Moratuwa SC Leo CC Ancient Dharmapali SC Kurunegala SC RIO SC Dimbulla A&C Club Singha SC Ambalangoda Rajarata SC United Southern SC Ratnapura CC Kalutara PCC Saracen CC Kalutara TC Lankans CC CC gesture Kandy CC Anthony SC Scheme Date Host team Visit team Location February 25 Leo CC Kandy CC BOI Katunayake Kurunegala SC Lankans CC Wellagedara Dimbula A&C Saracen CC Radella Rajarata SC Ratnapura CC DCA Anuradhapura Ancient Dharmapali SC Anthony SC Army Mattegoda February 26 RIO SC CC gesture M.C. Ambalangoda Ratnapura CC Kurunegala SC Wellagedara United Southern SC Kalutara PCC GICS February 28 Saracen CC Leo CC RPICS Rajarata SC Dimbula A&C Gajaba Saliyapura Anthony SC Moratuwa SC Wattala-St.Anthony’s Kalutara TC Ancient Dharmapali SC Army Mattegoda March 1 Kalutara PCC RIO SC Thurstan Kandy CC Malay CC KPICS March 2nd Kalutara TC Moratuwa SC Surrey 3 March Kandy CC Saracen CC KPICS Leo CC Rajarata SC BOI Katunayake Dimbula A&C Kurunegala SC Radella Anthony SC Kalutara TC Surrey Ancient Dharmapali SC United Southern SC Army Mattegoda Singha SC Ambalangoda RIO SC M.C. Ambalangoda 4th of March Moratuwa SC CC gesture The Soysa Moratuwa Kandy CC Kurunegala SC KPICS March 5th RIO SC Ancient Dharmapali SC M.C. Ambalangoda 6 March Ratnapura CC Lankans CC To be determined Rajarata SC Kandy CC DCA Anuradhapura Kurunegala SC Leo CC Wellagedara Kalutara PCC CC gesture Dharmapala Pannipitiya United Southern SC Anthony SC GICS March 07 United Southern SC Singha SC Ambalangoda GICS 8 March Malay CC Lankans CC Meldeniya 10th of March Saracen CC Malay CC RPICS 11 March Dimbula Ratnapura CC Radella CC gesture Singha SC Ambalangoda M.C. Ambalangoda 12 March Rajarata SC Malay CC DCA Anuradhapura Kandy CC Ratnapura CC KPICS Saracen CC Kurunegala SC Irrigation Rathmalana United Southern SC Moratuwa SC GICS Singha SC Ambalangoda Kalutara PCC M.C. Ambalangoda Kalutara TC RIO SC Surrey Ancient Dharmapali SC CC gesture Army Mattegoda 13 March Leo CC Lankans CC BOI Katunayake Dimbula Kandy CC KPICS Mar. 15 Malay CC Dimbula A&C MCA Kurunegala SC Rajarata SC Wellagedara Lankans CC Kandy CC Army Mattegoda Moratuwa SC Singha SC Ambalangoda The Soysa Moratuwa Kalutara PCC Ancient Dharmapali SC Bloomfield CC gesture Anthony SC Wattala-St.Anthony’s March 16 RIO SC United Southern SC M.C. Ambalangoda 17th of March Malay CC Leo CC The Soysa Moratuwa 18th of March Lankans CC Rajarata SC RPICS Rathnapura CC Saracen CC Surrey Moratuwa SC Ancient Dharmapali SC The Soysa Moratuwa Singha SC Ambalangoda Anthony SC M.C. Ambalangoda Kalutara PCC Kalutara TC Bloomfield March 19 CC gesture United Southern SC GICS Singha SC Ambalangoda Kalutara TC M.C. Ambalangoda Rathnapura CC Leo CC Surrey 20th of March RIO SC Moratuwa SC M.C. Ambalangoda CC gesture Kalutara TC GICS 21 March Kurunegala SC Malay CC Maliyadeva-Kurunegala Leo CC Dimbula SC BOI Katunayake Lankans CC Sarasans CC RPICS Ancient Dharmapali SC Singha SC Ambalangoda Army Mattegoda Anthony SC Kalutara PCC Wattala-St.Anthony’s March 23 Moratuwa SC Kalutara PCC The Soysa Moratuwa March 24 Malay CC Ratnapura CC The Soysa Moratuwa Saracan CC Rajarata SC Irrigation Rathmalana Lankans CC Dimbula A&C Army Mattegoda Kalutara TC United Southern SC Dharmapala Pannipitiya Anthony SC RIO SC Wattala-St.Anthony’s March 26 SF 1 winner Winner SF2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepapare.com/sri-lanka-cricket-launches-a-new-under-23-invitational-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos