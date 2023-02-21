West Texas A&M Football Announces Coaching Staff Expansion

CANYON, Texas West Texas A&M head football coach Josh Lynn has added Levi Gallas, Chase Kyser, Justin Richter, Cody Russell, Shayne Shade, Bryan Vaughn and Brendan Faske to Buffalo Football’s coaching staff for the 2023 campaign. Graduate Assistants Brock Larsen , Jack Bellar And Chris Watkins stay on staff.

The Buffs open the season on September 2ndas they travel to Gunnison, Colorado to take on the Western Colorado Mountaineers in a Super Region Four showdown at the newly renovated Mountaineer Bowl.

Levi Gallas

Defense Coordinator / Defense Line

Gallas comes to Canyon from Nebraska-Kearney, where he coached the defensive line for six seasons while serving as the Runners’ Defensive Coordinator in 2022.

The UNK defense allowed only 18.7 points and 360.1 yards per game last season, with seven opponents under 19 points. Kearney finished third in the MIAA in scoring defense and was first in pass efficiency defense (106.5 rating). The Blue & Gold only allowed enemies to complete 54% of their passes, the second-best total in the league, while recording 10 interceptions and having 52 pass breakups.

Gallas spent five seasons in Eastern New Mexico working with the special Greyhound teams, defensive backs and defensive line. During these seasons, ENMU won 20 games and had 10 defensive or special team player named All-LSC. The ‘Hounds led the LSC in rush defense in 2014 and 2016 and had the second most interceptions in 2015.

He holds a Masters in Health & Physical Education from ENMU and a BS in Exercise Science and Sports Administration from Adams State. While playing at Adams State, Gallas was an All-RMAC selection in both football and track. A roster linebacker, he was a two-time team captain and the team’s MVP in 2009.

He and his wife, Haley, live in Canyon, Texas with their children, Paxton and Oakley.

Pursue Kyser

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Kyser is making his way to the Panhandle after spending last season as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach with Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The Javelina offense averaged 370.4 yards and 29.9 points per game in 2022, with a balanced offense averaging 203.7 passes and 166.8 rushing yards per game. TAMUK ranked third in the Lone Star Conference in scoring offense while placing fourth in total offense and fourth in rushing yards per game.

The Roswell, New Mexico native spent the previous four seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute, helping the Broncos to the program’s first-ever NJCAA Division I National Championship in 2021. NMMI finished the season 12-1 overall with a average of 432.7 yards of total offense and 40.5 points per game.

Kyser worked with the wide receivers at Chadron State in 2016 after two seasons as a graduate assistant as his alma mater, Eastern New Mexico. Kyser and his wife Morgan are the proud parents of a daughter, Ava, and they are expecting their second child this summer.

Justin Richter

Defensive Backs / Co-Special Teams Coordinator

Richter returns to Canyon after six seasons at Missouri Western State, where he worked with the team’s defensive backs while serving as the defensive coordinator since 2018. In the 2021 campaign, the Griffons allowed just 11 touchdowns on the ground while forcing a total of 21 turnovers (13 interceptions, eight fumbles).

Truth or fallout, the New Mexico native is no stranger to the Texas Panhandle as he spent the 2015 season at WT working wide receivers. Richter also has coaching stops at UC-Berkeley, New Mexico, Angelo State and New Mexico Military Institute. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Saint Mary (Kanas).

Cody Russell

Wide Receivers / Co-Special Teams Coordinator

Russell comes to WT with Coach Lynn after four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where he worked with safeties, cornerbacks and outside receivers, while also helping in the return game on special teams.

In the 2022 season, Russell was part of a defensive unit that allowed just 18.7 points in the MIAA, with the cornerback unit allowing just three touchdowns. Veteran cornerback Gabriel Amegatcher earned Second Team All-MIAA honors after making 25 tackles (18 solo) and eight pass breakups. The total is equal for the team leader. Subsequently, fellow veterans Jaylen Perkins Sr. and Armani Webster for four more PBUs and 37 tackles, with the trio accounting for one interception. Their play helped UNK lead the MIAA in pass defense efficiency (106.5) and rank second in opponent completion percentage (.544).

In 2021, Russell was part of a Runner team that finished the season 10-3 with an exit in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Division 2 football playoffs. The defensive unit with Russell at the helm of the cornerback position ranked second in Defensive Pass Efficiency with 124.6 yards per game. Prior to the fall of 2021, Russell coached the outside receivers in the spring of 2021.

The Secondary Runner collected seven interceptions, 31 pass breakups and 290 tackles in 2019. UNK went 7-5 to win the Mineral Water Bowl, the program’s fourth-ever post-season win.

Prior to college, Russell coached in high school at his alma mater, Traverse City West, on the Varsity level as an assistant coach and head coach for freshmen after being a hurdler on the Central Michigan track and field team. Also prior to his time at UNK, Russell worked for the Legacy Football Organization in Detroit as a quarterbacks coach/offense coordinator for the 7v7 Legacy Football League.

Russell progressed to the Chippewas track and field team in 2011 and set top times of 8.71 (60 hurdles), 15.64 (110 hurdles) and 53.21 (400 hurdles) over the next two years. He then focused on football, joining the semi-professional Traverse City Wolves of the Great Lakes Football League during the summer months. He was named to the 2013 All-League team as a defensive back after seven interceptions, three coming back for scores, 10 PBUs and 15 tackles.

A native of Michigan, Russell graduated from Central Michigan University in 2016 with a BA in sports management. He has a Masters in Physical Education from UNK.

Shayne Shadow

Running Backs / Tight Ends / Recruitment Coordinator

Shade comes to Canyon after eight seasons at Nebraska-Kearney, where he served as the Recruiting Coordinator while working with multiple roles since 2020, including the inside receivers, running backs and tight ends. Shade coached 11 different All-Conference honorees during his time at Kearney.

The residents of Des Moines, Iowa played along the defensive line in northwestern Missouri between 2007 and 2010. Shade then remained in Maryville for four years. He was a licensed assistant coach from 2011-13 and continued to help the Bearcat defensive line in 2014. In his time as a GA, Shade coached five all-conference players as well as an All-American and was part of the 2013 team that won with went 15-0 and won the NCAA Division II National Championship.

A student-athlete for the Bearcats, Shade was a two-time All-MIAA defensive tackle who also earned All-Region honors as a junior in 2009. He was part of four MIAA Championship teams and helped Northwest finish as National Runner-Up in 2007 and 2008 while claiming the 2009 National title. Shade and his wife, Michelle, have five children: Richelle, Kayden, Piper, Olive, and Marcus.

Brian Vaughan

Linebackers

Vaughn joins the Texas Panhandle after two seasons coaching the inside linebackers at Nebraska-Kearney.

A native of Illinois, Vaughn has had coaching stops at Division II Florida Tech, Division III Rhodes (Tenn.) College, Rose-Hulman (Ind.) Institute of Technology, and Western New England (Mass.) University, as well as junior college member Military Institute of New Mexico. As a player, he was a defensive back at Division III Illinois College.

Vaughn was the Co-Defensive Coordinator and the defensive back coach at Florida Tech. The Panthers started playing football in 2013, competing in the tough Gulf South Conference (GSC). Tech reached the 2018 Division II Playoffs, but the program was shut down in May 2020 due to financial difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic. Vaughn saw the 2019 Panther defense have 11 interceptions for 125 yards and one score, 21 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Brendan Face

Offensive graduate assistant

The Bushland, Texas native comes to Canyon after spending three seasons on the defensive side of the ball with Stephen F. Austin’s linebackers.

The Lumberjacks claimed the 2022 Western Athletic Conference Championship, allowing only 181.3 yards per game on the ground while forcing a total of 19 turnovers (11 interceptions, eight fumbles). He also spent a year on the staff at Harding.