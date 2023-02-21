How to Watch Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 on TV and Live Stream





The Dubai Tennis Championships are back with the women taking first place in a WTA 1000 event, and the stakes are high for the contenders. The world No. 1 Iga Swiatek steps into action this week in hopes of restoring momentum in 2023 after a stormy 2022 that propelled her to a leading position in the WTA rankings.

She suffered a disappointing fourth-round exit at the Australian Open this year, but hit back to win the Qatar Open and now has another chance to add 1,000 points to her tally. No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who won in Australia, can close the gap with another big performance here, while the chasing pack featuring American duo Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will be licking their lips at the points on offer here. Fans will love to see the top class of female tennis stars battle it out again, but who will emerge as the ultimate winner in Dubai? Radio Times. com has collected everything you need to know about how to watch the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 tennis tournament. When are the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships? The women’s tournament has started Sunday February 19 and goes up to the final Saturday, February 25, 2023. The WTA 1000 event precedes the men’s ATP 500 tournament, which begins on Monday, February 27. The men’s tournament ends with the final Saturday March 4. How to Watch and Live Stream Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 in UK You can tune in to follow the entire tournament live Amazon Prime video. Sign up now for a free trial and enjoy some of the best tennis action around. If you decide to sign up, Amazon offers one Try it for free for 30 dayswhich also means you can watch popular shows like Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches. After that, a subscription costs $8.99 per month and offers free next-day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library. Schedule 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships WTA Women’s Singles (1000) Round of 64: Sunday 19 Monday 20 February

Round of 32: Tuesday, February 21

Round of 16: Wednesday, February 22

Quarterfinals: Thursday, February 23

Semi-finals: Friday, February 24

Final: Saturday, February 25 ATP Men’s Singles (500) Round of 64: Monday, February 27

Round of 32: Tuesday, February 28

Round of 16: Wednesday, March 1

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 2

Semi-finals: Friday, March 3

Final: Saturday, February 4 By entering your details you agree to our conditions And privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. Where will the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships be held? The Dubai Tennis Championships will be held at the Aviation Club Tennis Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It features a 5,000 capacity arena so all the biggest matches can be gobbled up by the crowd. If you’re looking for something different to watch, check out our TV guide and Streaming guide or visit our dedicated hub for more sports news. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for just 1 delivered to your door Subscribe now. For more of TV’s biggest stars, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.

