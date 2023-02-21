Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro girls’ hockey teams





FIRST TEAM A CORNEA Edina, goaltender, senior A sixth-year starter, she saved the best for last. Corniea leads Edina back to the state tournament this week with ridiculous numbers. She posted nine shutouts, stopped 96% of shots, and allowed a paltry 0.9 goals per game. An opposing coach said, “You get off the bus with a goal against her.” College Plan: Princeton ISA GOETTL Andover, attacker, senior Scored 22 goals and posted a team-best 44 assists for the defending Class 2A Tournament Champion Huskies. Her coach, Melissa Volk, called Goettl the most consistent of Andover’s talented forwards. An opposing coach added, “She’s all over the ice. If you lose her around the net, boom, she puts the puck in.” College Plan: Minnesota . ELLAH HOME Hill-Murray, Defense, Senior Pioneering coach Shawn Reid summed up his praise for Hause by saying, “She doesn’t stop playing hard.” An opposing coach raved: “She can play a closing defense and then run onto the ice to score the winning goal. She’s a joy to watch.” Hause finished with 19 goals and 25 assists. College Plan: St. Thomas JOSIE HEMP Minnetonka, defense, senior What Doesn’t Hemp Do? Skippers coach Tracy Cassano was delighted: “She plays half the hockey game. She scores and takes out other teams’ forwards. She has the speed, hands, intelligence and vision. She does it all.” Brings nine goals and 29 assists to the Class 2A Tournament. College Plan: Minnesota AVA LINDSAY Minnetonka, forward, senior The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. Lindsay is dynamic and energetic in competition and a humble and friendly leader off the ice. Led the Skippers with 23 goals despite missing four games to play with Team USA in the Under-18 Women’s World Championship for the second consecutive year. College Plan: Minnesota THE STAR IS BACK Maple Grove, forward, senior Played four consecutive seasons with the Crimson in the Class 2A, Section 5 championship game. Finished with 27 goals and a career-high 31 assists. Known for a quick release on her shot and for always striving to improve. “She is a force to be reckoned with and can win games for her team,” said an Opposing coach. College Plan: Penn State SECOND TEAM Ella Börger, Andover, striker, senior: Buried 40 goals to help her team back to the Class 2A state tournament. Makes smart plays in all areas of the rink. College Plan: St. Thomas Chloe Boreen, Hill-Murray, striker, junior: Quick and skilled, Boreen converted her shooting skills into a 40-goal season. College plan: undecided Hailey Hansen, Blaine, goalkeeper, senior: Ranks sixth in Division 2A with 832 shots, but is the only goalkeeper in that group to have conceded less than two goals per game. College Plan: Minnesota State Mankato Suzy Higuchi, Blake, forward, senior: Led the Bears with 68 points, an output that came from her nonstop locomotion and strong play in all zones. College Plan: Yale Josie Lang, Stillwater, defense, junior: Freshman pony coach Annie Cashman praised Lang as “our MVP in every way”. Finished third on her team with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists). College Plan: Providence Cailin Mumm, Andover, defense, junior: Opponent coaches can’t keep quiet about her game. One of them said she “cannot be beaten one against one.” Also provided five goals and 25 assists. College Plan: St. Thomas THIRD TEAM Forward Makayla Moran, sophomore, Apple Valley; Lauren O’Hara, senior, Centennial; Ayla Puppe, junior, Northfield; Grace Sadura, senior, Minnetonka; Josie St. Martin, junior, Stillwater; Ella Tuccitto, senior, Simley. Defense Jenessa Gazdik, senior, Gentry Academy; Carly Humphrey, junior, Elk River/Zimmerman; Laine DeVries, senior, Chisago Lakes; Marie Moran, senior, Apple Valley. goalkeepers Sedona Blair, senior, Holy Family; Grace Zhan, junior, Hill-Murray. How the team was chosen: The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from coaches in the metropolitan area, conversations with a panel of coaches, and staff observations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/all-metro-high-school-girls-hockey-first-second-third-teams-twin-cities-2022-2023/600253064/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos