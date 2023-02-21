No. 13 Maryland hosts West Virginia in home opener





No. 13Maryland Turtles (2-1)in return forMountaineers West Virginia (1-2) February 21, 2023

College Park, MD (Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium)

4:00 PM EDT COLLEGE PARK, Maryland – No. 13Maryland baseball will host West Virginia for its 2023 home opener on Tuesday, February 21 at 4:00 PM. The match will be broadcast on B1G+ and updates will be available at @TerpsBaseball on Twitter. THIS WEEK’S STORYLINES The matchup Maryland welcomes Big 12 mainstay West Virginia to College Park for the 58th all-time matchup between the two schools, Maryland leading the series 33-23-1 (.588).

The Terps opened 2023 with a series win over South Florida in Tampa. The weekend was marked by three consecutive grand slam games for Maryland.

Maryland enters 2023 as a fresh winner of its first-ever Big Ten Championship in 2022 and its first conference title in more than half a century since the Terps won the ACC in 1971. Overall, it was Maryland’s fifth conference crown.

The Terps bring back 15 players from last year’s roster, including six All-Big Ten honorees ( Jason Savacool , Nick Lorusso , Matt Shaw , Kevin Keizer , Luke Sliger And NickDean ).

, , , , And ). West Virginia comes to College Park after losing two of three to regional host Georgia Southern in 2022. The Mountaineers claimed the final games in the series with a 13-4 victory in Statesboro, Georgia.

Picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference PreseasonPoll, the Mountaineers are led by Redshirt Senior Caleb McNeely, who is currently batting .333 with the team’s best RBIs. Popular in the preseason Maryland will enter the 2023 season as a consensus top-25 program and the No. 13 team in the country according to D1Baseball.

Three Terps, Jason Savacool , Matt Shaw And Luke Sliger each earned all-American preseason honors. Thetrio received recognition from D1Baseball, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball News. Shaw was also named a preseason All-American by Baseball America.

, And each earned all-American preseason honors. Thetrio received recognition from D1Baseball, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball News. Shaw was also named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. Juniors Luke Shliger (No. 1), Matt Shaw (No. 3) and Jason Savacool (No. 10) were each ranked in the Top-10 for their position by D1Baseball heading into the 2023 campaign.

(No. 1), (No. 3) and (No. 10) were each ranked in the Top-10 for their position by D1Baseball heading into the 2023 campaign. Maryland welcomes incoming transfers Matt Boss (Bryant), Elijah Lambros (South Carolina), Tommy Kane (rowan), Eddie Hacopiaan (Cypress College) and Nate Haberthier (Ohio State), all of whom will make an immediate impact in College Park this season. Meet the trainers Sixth year head coach Rob Vaughan returns as skipper after last season’s Big Ten Championship and receiving ConferenceCoach of the Year honors. Vaughn is a career 141-96 (.595) as Head Coach of the Terps.

returns as skipper after last season’s Big Ten Championship and receiving ConferenceCoach of the Year honors. Vaughn is a career 141-96 (.595) as Head Coach of the Terps. Matt Swope And Anthony Papio returning to the bench for Maryland this year, they bring a wealth of experience to the dugout as both Terrapin baseball alumni and veteran coaches on the staff.

And returning to the bench for Maryland this year, they bring a wealth of experience to the dugout as both Terrapin baseball alumni and veteran coaches on the staff. Mike Morrisson returns as an assistant for his second season with the Terps. Morrison joined the staff from Coastal Carolina, where he won a national championship as a player in 2016 and spent two years as the Chanticleers’ Director of Player Development and Scouting, as well as interim pitching coach.

returns as an assistant for his second season with the Terps. Morrison joined the staff from Coastal Carolina, where he won a national championship as a player in 2016 and spent two years as the Chanticleers’ Director of Player Development and Scouting, as well as interim pitching coach. Former Maryland baseball player Tommy Gardiner is back on the staff and serves as Director of Player Development after playing under Vaughn, Swope and Papio for four seasons. Fan information Tuesday home opener is available on B1G+

Streaming links are available at umterps.com.

You can listen live to the Terpson Maryland Baseball Network by clicking here.

Mid-week games at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium are ticketless and open to all fans.

You can follow the Terps through social media with the @TerpsBaseball handle on Instagram and Twitter.

