KL Rahul forced to leave international cricket – Former player reacts strongly to being sacked as vice-captain

On Sunday 19 February, the BCCI announced the selections for the remaining two Test matches and the ODI squad for the three match fifty-over series. The test team is identical to one of the first two games. Only Jaydev Unadkat returns after leading Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy glory.

Another notable change in the squad was that KL Rahul was dropped as the team’s vice-captain. Rahul has been struggling for form in all formats since the completion of IPL 2022. KL only scored 18 points in the Delhi Test and due to his poor run, the management decided to remove him from the post.

Reacting to the news, several fans and pundits expressed their views, and the latest to jump on the bandwagon is former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Speaking to India Today, Singh stated that Rahul’s removal from his spot indicates that Shubman Gill could play in the remaining two games.

Rahul has not been named vice-captain as Gill will be chosen over Rahul in the next game. Gill has been fantastic in ODIs and T20Is. Since Rahul’s numbers are disappointing, Shubman should get the nod for him.

Further, Harbhajan stated that Rahul has the quality but is going through a tough time, so he has to take time off from international cricket and watch domestic cricket.

