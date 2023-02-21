Azarenka calls for suitable venue for women’s tennis finals





Victoria Azarenka said Monday she hopes the WTA Finals will find a “worthy home” after a few years of instability after the women’s tennis organization suspended all Chinese tournaments. The former world number one and two-time Australian Open champion also pushed for an announcement at this year’s venue to better market the tour’s flagship event. The season-ending championships feature the top eight singles and top eight doubles teams. They were initially intended to be performed every year for 10 years in China’s southern city of Shenzhen, starting with the 2019 edition. The deal with Shenzhen was record-breaking and the inaugural showpiece of 2019 awarded singles champion Ashleigh Barty $4.42 million – the highest prize money ever awarded to a player at a tennis event in both the men’s and women’s tours. But the pandemic and fallout from the disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai – which led to the WTA suspending operations in China – has meant that the Tour Finals have not returned to Shenzhen since 2019. Peng, the former world number one in doubles, has not been seen outside China since he first made sexual assault allegations against a senior official and then retracted. The WTA Championships were canceled in 2020 and then found a temporary home in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2021, and Fort Worth, Texas in 2022. The WTA Finals in Fort Worth had a sparse audience and were not announced until late September, less than two months before the event. “We need something that deserves the final,” Azarenka, an active member of the WTA Player Council, told reporters from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday. “In recent years with such a short announcement, absolutely no time for marketing – in my opinion – it has been undervalued.” Azarenka said the Guadalajara edition had an “unreal” audience and believes future stagings of the prestigious tournament should receive the same welcome. Story continues But she said there was “no defined place at this point.” “China is still being talked about. There is nothing definitive.” This season marks the 50th anniversary of the WTA and Azarenka spoke of the need for evolution on the tour and warned that some “older generation people” seem to be holding back the sport. She also called for more player unity and involvement when it comes to moving the sport forward. “It’s very hard to change the way that’s been done, to break some kind of traditions or the way it’s going,” she added. “Tennis has to get faster in terms of timing.” Azarenka advanced to the second round in Dubai with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and then takes on America’s Amanda Anisimova on Tuesday. Top seed Iga Swiatek and recent Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action at the WTA 1000 tournament on Tuesday. str/dmc/rox

