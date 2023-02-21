2022-23 final ice hockey seeding data





Ice Hockey | 2/19/2023 6:56:38 PM Below is the final ice hockey data from the CHSAA Seeding Index that will be used to select and seed the fields. Each league will receive one automatic qualifier (marked with an asterisk in the starting data). In addition to automatic league qualifiers, the CHSAA Selection and Placement Index (below) will be used to record major qualifiers for the state tournament series. League automatic qualifiers that are not in the top 12 teams by the CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index in 5A and the top 10 in 4A replace the lowest ranked non-automatic qualifiers in the top 12 (5A) and top 10 (4A) in CHSAA Selection & Sowing Index. The CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index ranks teams 1-12 in 5A and 1-10 in 4A. There is no movement 1-4 for 4A/5A on the bracket based on the CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index. The placement of 5A teams on the 5-12 list and 4A teams on the 5-10 list may be moved on the disc due to geography and first round opponents. The placement committee will ONLY avoid competition duels in the 1st round. The CHSAA State Tournament brackets will be released on Monday, February 20 in both the 4A and 5A classifications. * – Indicates automatic qualification Class 5A Rank School MP rank MP Rtg RPI ranking RPI Rtg Average File 1 Valor Christian* 1 22.5 1 0.683457 1 17-1 2 Denver East 3 16.4 2 0.639198 2.5 14-4-1 3 Ralston Valley 2 16.4 3 0.629987 2.5 12-4-2 4 King’s Jesuit 4 12.6 4 0.589649 4 8-6-3 5 Monarch 5 12.1 5 0.585301 5 10-6-2 6 Cherry Creek 6 10.5 6 0.580454 6 11-7-1 7 dense thickets 7 10.2 7 0.565471 7 13-4-1 8 Standley Lake 9 4.4 8 0.537152 8.5 12-5-2 9 Heritage* 8 5.3 9 0.523246 8.5 10-8-1 10 Resurrection Christian 10 3.8 10 0.517691 10 9-8-1 11 Fort Collins 11 2.4 11 0.502112 11 3-12-1 12 Castle view 12 1.5 12 0.483485 12 8-11 13 Pine Creek 13 -1.8 13 0.474446 13 9-7-3 14 View of the mountains 14 -2 15 0.457528 14.5 6-11-2 15 Lewis Palmer* 15 -3.8 14 0.473314 14.5 7-11-1 16 Dakota back 16 -8.1 16 0.403929 16 2-11-2 17 Chat field 17 -8.9 17 0.396035 17 3-15-1 18 Doherty 18 -11.8 18 0.393203 18 6-12 Class 4A Rank School MP rank MP Rtg RPI ranking RPI Rtg Average File 1 Glenwood Springs 1 9 1 0.612859 1 15-4 2 Steamboat Resources* 2 8.4 2 0.598857 2 14-4-1 3 Cheyenne Mountain* 3 6 3 0.569380 3 15-3-1 4 Colorado Academy* 4 5.2 4 0.559963 4 15-4 5 Crested Butte 5 2.7 5 0.545264 5 12-6-1 6 Kent Denver 6 -1.1 7 0.506141 6.5 11-8 7 Durango 7 -1.5 6 0.507126 6.5 8-7-2 8 Battle mountain 8 -2.7 8 0.497782 8 7-10-2 9 Meeting 9 -4.1 9 0.478712 9 6-11-2 10 Freedom 10 -8.1 10 0.437993 10 7-11-1 11 Palmer 11 -9.5 11 0.426153 11 7-9-1 12 Wooded park 12 -13.1 12 0.387500 12 5-9 13 Mullen 13 -16.3 13 0.364649 13 3-16 14 province of Pueblo 14 -17.2 14 0.349769 14 3-13-1 15 Air Academy 15 -18.8 15 0.349718 15 2-17 16 Wal 16 -20.2 16 0.325332 16 2-17

