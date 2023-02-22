Serena Williams causes social media frenzy as US tennis icon teases return | Tennis | Sport





Serena Williams has sent social media into an uproar after posting a cryptic update suggesting she could make a sensational tennis comeback. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion retired from her remarkable career after her last appearance at the US Open last September.

In a statement ahead of last year’s Flushing Meadows event, she cited family reasons as a motive for her decision. Williams said: “I’ve never liked the word retirement. Maybe evolution is the best word to describe what I’m up to. “I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.” Her comments were followed by the all-time great’s statement last October: “I’m not retired,” before adding that the likelihood of her returning to court was “very high.”

Williams also teased a return to action in November, when she posted a photo of a racket and tennis court with the caption, “I’m kinda bored.” And it looks like the teasing hasn’t stopped there, with Serena recently uploading a photo of herself alongside the words, “Coming soon…” Wearing what looks like Nike’s new line of women’s tennis apparel this spring, Serena looks more than ready for action — and her loving 16.2 million followers on the platform certainly seem to think so too. Alongside a series of red heart emojis, one person wrote, “Is that a tennis outfit? Stop playing with us, Serena.” Echoing their comments, someone else commented, “Interesting. Does this mean you’re making a comeback?”

Her post comes just a week after the 41-year-old revealed she had some reservations during her retirement. Speak against E!she admitted: “I definitely feel more comfortable now. It’s interesting. I think I feel torn because I can still play at a very, very, very high level. “I also wanted to walk away when I’m healthy and have quality of life. But I’m leaning in inch by inch, embracing it inch by inch. I played earlier when I first retired because it was hard to do it. cold turkey. “But lately I haven’t played that much. And I miss it. I’m like ‘Oh my goodness. I have to get out of there’. But it’s hard for me to get out of there. I played the other day, and it’s like, “There’s no way I should be playing professional tennis.” There is literally no excuse. “But I mean, I think there’s an excuse, right? It’s hard because when I’m playing I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m pretty good at this. I can keep doing this’ , which not many people can say.”

Turning pro in 1995, Williams is considered by many to be the best-ever women’s tennis player – and one look at her resume makes it hard to argue otherwise. The Michigan native has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon seven times, the US Open six times and the French Open three times. Even after retirement, or what she called her evolution from the sport, Williams remains a mystery. No one knows the real answer, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion added even more mystery with her latest comments during her first public appearance since her farewell party at the US Open in October 2022. She said The San Francisco standard: “I’m not retired. The chances of me coming back are very high. You can come to my house and see if I have a court.”

