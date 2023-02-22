World Pond Hockey Championships returns for its 20th year





PLASTER ROCK, New Brunswick (WAGM) — The Pond Hockey World Championships returned last weekend after a two-year hiatus. News Source 8s Isaac Potter was in Plaster Rock, New Brunswick on Saturday for the event and has the story. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Pond Hockey World Championships returned. The event ran from February 16 to 19, marking its 20th year in existence. World Pond Hockey President Danny Braun says there was a lot of excitement. Danny Braun, President of the World Pond Hockey Championships: We had our opening ceremony on Thursday and the community is certainly excited to have teams back, the volunteers are excited to see the teams back and the teams are excited to be back. So everyone’s in lockdown and they’re looking forward to meeting people they haven’t seen in a few years, and everyone’s been really enjoying it. Braun says it was a bit of a slow start due to the warm temperatures at the start of the weekend. Danny Braun: We had a lot of standing water and actually had to postpone Thursday night games and build yesterday into the schedule. We had some time in the morning so we did those things and got back on a normal schedule. Although the snow here all day yesterday was just a constant snow fight to keep the rinks clean, everyone joined in, even the players who helped out. The event brings people to play pond hockey from the United States, Canada, Denmark, England and more. Alex Guest was a participant in the event, playing for the McCains Zebras. He says it was great to play in the championships and play with different teams from different parts of the world. Alex Guest: I think just the people with the sense of community with the event. Everyone comes here from all over the world and just plays some pond hockey. Yesterday was a little rough with the weather, but still a lot of fun. Everyone got out, played hard and it’s beautiful today. Braun says this would not have been possible without the help of the volunteers. Danny Braun: Our volunteers’ effort to see what they endure this year, just with the weather. Like Tuesday or Wednesday night when we turned on the lights, the ice was perfect and there was no snow except on the banks. Look a little pristine, and then mother nature took over and said we’re gonna give you a curveball. But they handled it admirably and we’re back on track. He says he is already looking forward to next year’s event. Isaac Potter News Source 8. Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wagmtv.com/2023/02/21/world-pond-hockey-championships-returns-its-20th-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos