



SWARTSBURG Retirement home Elizabeth Kitty was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday. Kitley led the Hokies to two double-digit victories last week at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum. Retirement homewas named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday. Kitley led the Hokies to two double-digit victories last week at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum. Kitley hit two double-doubles, the 49eand 50eof her career as she helped the Hokies 14-1 at home in the regular season. She averaged 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 blocks over the course of two games. Against No. 9 Duke, she scored 20 points on 8-18 shooting and protected the paint with four blocks. She had zero turnovers in the game and helped keep Duke to the fewest points this season. On Senior Night against NC State, Kitley led all scorers with 24 points in an efficient 11-16 performance from the floor. At defensive end, she recorded a total of seven blocks, the most in a game this season and her second-highest ever. The win marked the Wolfpack’s first-ever sweep of the program. Kitley and the Hokies are winners of six consecutive games, all by 12 or more points, the first such streak in program history in ACC play. The Summerfield, North Carolina native ranks fourth in the conference in scoring (18.23), second in field goal percentage (.561), first in rebounds (10.76), first in blocks (2.4), first in in double-doubles (16) and is the only athlete in the conference to record a game with 20 rebounds. She was recognized as the ACC’s Player of the Week on Monday, her third recognition of the season and eighth of her career. Virginia Tech became the first school since Wake Forest (January 11, 2021 and January 18, 2021) to earn consecutive Player of the Week wins by different athletes. Last week PG Georgia Amoore was the recipient. Kitley is one of two athletes to win it three times this season. With 1,867 career points, Kitley is 17 points away from overtaking Aisha Sheppard as the all-time leader of the program.

