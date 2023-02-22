Cricket selection: putting man back in the machine

Selectors have been in the news lately, which may not be ideal. Actually, they should not be seen or heard; or maybe just seen at competitions so we know they’re doing their job.

Australia came to India for the current series with injured players unlikely to play the first few tests, and India has already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India, meanwhile, is wondering what to do with the talented and out of shape Shubman Gill or even the talented and out of shape KL Rahul.

And then there is the Chetan Sharma fiasco. The president of the selectors has resigned over his comments about senior players. It was foolish whatever trickery was used to get him to let his guard down and blow his mouth off. Can someone with such poor judgment pick a national team?

Cricket literature abounds in the specific crafts of the game: batting, bowling, captaincy, wicket-keeping. It is not so well served in a crucial aspect: team selection. That is why former England selector Ed Smiths Making decisions: putting the human back in the machine is a welcome addition to the library. Some of it is just common sense, like when Smith quotes a football club executive saying, “You have to recognize talent that whispers, not just talent that shouts.”

Part of it comes from Smith’s three years as an England selector and his selection philosophy. A former England player in his 40s, Smith has written some of the more interesting books on sports; his references here are broad, from the philosopher Emerson to Daniel Kahnemann, the behavioral economist.

Maximize the yield

The point of selection, he says, is to maximize the output of the whole, not just to promote, employ, or select deserving individuals. Does that solve the Rahul vs. Gill problem? It may or may not, but it addresses the question in a practical way. That’s the power of the book, the questions are just as important as the answers, especially if the answers aren’t written in stone; has nothing to do with human judgment or instinct.

There’s data on every player these days, and if that was all that mattered, any computer could pick a team; often selectors think that is enough to act as the evangelists of that data. But of course data needs interpretation, and that’s where the selector comes in, and should be. As Smith says, the usefulness of data rests on the strength, not the weakness, of the human dimension.

Selectors can be conservative (if you always wait until you have robust enough data, the moment of decision may be over. We often have to do it, working with the twin challenges of imperfect information and real-time pressure.) or radical, bringing players in early. There are plenty of successes and failures in both systems.

Five months after making his first division debut for Karnataka, Anil Kumble played for India. He was 19 and there can’t be much data about him. Still, he finished with over a thousand first-class wickets, 619 of which were in Tests. Selectors must also support their instincts and choose players based on potential as well as performance. And don’t shy away from what seems like an unconventional selection. This is a point Smith makes, pointing out from his experience that the more conventional the team selection, the less England win.

When ideas fail, they stick in everyone’s memory. But when they succeed, they become self-evident. This is the fate of the voters.

processes

Selectors like to talk about processes, just like captains. For every good process you also need a good anti-process, Smith describes how a typical selection interview went in his time. It was important to be disruptive (in ideas, that is), original and resourceful. What decision would you make if you were the sole decision maker? he was happy to ask to provoke such a reaction.

There is often a bureaucratic inertia that leads selectors to go off the beaten track, play it safe and start making compromises.

Smiths is not a perfect system, nor does he make such claims. But it is an approach to selection that expands the possibilities if such inertia is recognized and eliminated. Smith’s left field picks (Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran) didn’t come out of the blue. How those selections came about is explained in the readable, well-informed, detailed style associated with Ed Smith’s writing.