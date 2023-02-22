Portland and USD Garner UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Weekly Honors





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. For the first time this season, there was no sweep of the University Credit Union West Coast Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week awards. Portland’s Iva Zelic won UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Singles Player of the Week, San Diego’s Elizabeth Goldsmith won, and Kailey Evans took UCU WCC Doubles Team of the Week for the third time this season. UCU WCC SINGLES OF THE WEEK IVA ZELIC, JR. PORTLAND Iva Zelic led the pilots to street sweeps over Idaho and eastern Washington, extending Portland’s winning streak to four games. Zelic earned two wins on the No. 1 track. This is Portland’s first weekly honor this season. Also nominated:Claudia De Las Heras, San Diego;Tian Yu Dong, Saint Mary’s;Anna Paradisi, LMU UCU WCC DOUBLE TEAM OF THE WEEK ELIZABETH GOLDSMITH/KAILEY EVANS SAN DIEGO No. 16 Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith dominated against Hawaii on Saturday, beating Ana Vilcek and Nikola Homolkova 6-0 at No. 1. This is USD’s seventh weekly singles vs. doubles awards this season. Also nominated:Jordan Harris and Lene Mari Hovda, Saint Mary’s;Anna Paradisi / Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik, LMU;Iva Zelic/Sally Pethybridge, Portland 2023 UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Singles Players of the Week

January 17th: Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine

January 24:Jordyn McBride, San Diego

January 31st:Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

February 7:Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

February 14th:Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine

February 21st:Iva Zelic, Portland 2023 UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week

January 17th: Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine

January 24:Jordyn McBride and Claudia De Las Heras, San Diego

January 31st:Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

February 7:Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

February 14th:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine

February 21st:Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

