Clifford progresses as a talented freshman for Guilford Girls Ice Hockey

Freshman defenseman Emma Clifford made a big impression in her first season with the Grizzlies Girls ice hockey co-op squad. Photo courtesy of Emma Clifford

Freshman defenseman Emma Clifford has always been inspired by hockey. The Guilford native has already made a quick impression this season in her short time with the Guilford Grizzlies co-op girls ice hockey team.

Emma’s passion for the sport started at a very young age and she tried playing when she was eight. Since then, Emma has worked to improve her game as much as possible.

I started watching hockey when I was five and asked my parents what sport it was and if I could play it, says Emma. I liked the way it looked and was happy to try something that was my own idea.

While field hockey and ice hockey are very similar, there are also certain mechanics and skill tactics that make them different. What makes Emma so unique is that she is also an important part of the Guilford field hockey team and wants to play golf in the spring to broaden her horizons even further.

As the Grizzlies enter their first season as a co-op team with girls from East Haven, North Branford and Coginchaug, Emma has enjoyed getting to know the group of girls she takes to the ice with, despite the challenge at first. to form that team chemistry.

It was really fun and cool to be with people from other cities, says Emma. It’s great to meet new people through it, people I didn’t know before and I’m getting to know better now. I am very grateful to also play in the team and happy to be able to contribute.

Emma adds more to why it was so challenging in the beginning to form the on-ice cohesion needed to be successful as a hockey unit.

The biggest challenge is probably being on a new team with people who have never played together before, says Emma. I think it’s a lot of different personalities, but we’re all pretty close now.

Head Coach Rich Binkowski praises Emma’s ability to make decisions under pressure in games and the way she has taken on the role of team leader on the ice with ease.

Emma has been great; we are leaning hard on the freshmen this year, especially on defense, says Binkowski. She has really good skills, does a good job, has a good defensive mind to figure out moves and can handle the pressure in the defense zone.

In her time away from the Grizzlies, Emma continues to improve her defensive game by playing for the Shoreline Sharks, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing competitive hockey programs for girls of various ages in Southern Connecticut. Although she mainly plays left defender with the Sharks, Emma also plays center and wing to create more versatility in her game.

In addition to the challenges Emma faced in her freshman year, between being a freshman and having to get used to the team, Binkowksi recognizes how difficult it can be for newcomers to get on a fresh new team and play against seasoned varsity girls .

It’s hard because most of these kids have played youth hockey and with kids their own age or a year away. Then they come into high school as freshmen and now play against kids who are three or four years older than them, says Binkowski. As freshmen, they are still young; there is a drastic difference. It’s really hard for them to adjust. Emma did a great job on that aspect with high school hockey and has adapted well.

As the Grizzlies focus on transitioning into the postseason portion of their season, Emma hopes to continue having as much fun as she did in her debut season in a Guilford uniform, while also staying focused on playing hard.

I’m especially looking forward to seeing how far we can go, how much fun we can have and how well we do, says Emma.

Binkowski knows that Emma has a lot of potential with the sport moving forward, and he wants her to continue to grow in areas that can help her make her game even better than it already is.

I look to her to keep playing strong and pick up on the little things we’ve been working on in practice, says Binkowski. Understand things better and be more adept at what she’s doing there. Try the little things we try to sharpen her game. Just stay the course, she’s been a consistent anchor for us there, we’ve asked a lot and put a lot of pressure on her, and she’s come through. We are very happy with her performance this season and we just want her to keep it up.