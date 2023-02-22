Radiochemist Bin Shen dies at 43| news center





But Shen never seemed to show the stress, said Corine BeinatPhD, an assistant professor of radiology, who noted that Shen was always laughing and smiling, even when the work was tough. No challenge was too much for him: you could always go to him with a problem and you always felt welcome, Beinat said. A natural leader Shen was a rare gem of a person who could maintain community cohesion in a demanding environment, Gold said. Bin was the glue that held the group together because he would handle difficult situations with incredible grace, thoughtfulness and a positive outlook, Gold said. His dedication to handling his infectious energy and cheerfulness made Shen a leader to many, according to his peers. When you have a leader like that, with that much knowledge and empathy, he becomes a trusted person in the lab as a backup, making the team stronger, Jacobson said. We will miss him as a friend and experienced leader. The path Shen was born on May 15, 1979 in Nanjing, Jiangsu, China. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in bioengineering from Nanjing University of Technology and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Eberhard Karls University in Tbingen, Germany. He was a postdoctoral fellow in the Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford and then became a research associate at the cyclotron in 2013. He became its director in 2020. Outside of work, Shen enjoyed hiking, trips to Monterey, California, watching football, and playing soccer, whether that be basketball, billiards, or ping pong. His widow, Monika Perek-Shen, said teamwork in sports appealed to him. He was kind and humble, always looking for the good in people, Perek-Shen said. I learned a lot from him. Now that he passed away, I think a lot about what he taught me and will apply it in my life. Perek-Shen said her husband created a peaceful atmosphere everywhere he went. He wanted to help everyone, and for that he will be eternally grateful, she said. He was a devoted husband and father to 6-year-old Sophie, whom he taught piano and math, Perek-Shen said. In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his parents, Shen Guangli and Lu Qingnian, who live in China.

