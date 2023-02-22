South Africa defeated Bangladesh and sealed spot in the semi-finals

South Africa is through to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh in Newlands.



South Africa survive nerve-wracking evening to beat Bangladesh to reach semi-finals | SA v BAN | Women’s T20WC 2023 South Africa performed under pressure to take a win against Bangladesh and qualify for the semi-finals.

The hosts of the tournament made a great breakaway after losing to Sri Lanka in their first group match and chased 114 in their final Group 1 match to clinch a spot in the semi-finals.

And the Proteas now face England in Friday’s second semi-final.

South Africa nervously started the chase, with young Bangladeshi bowlers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits causing all kinds of trouble.

The home side only scored 26 runs in the Powerplay, but survived a number of scares to ensure there were plenty of wickets in hand.

And they didn’t need that support, increasing the scoring percentage in the back third of the innings as both batters advanced half a century.

It was Player of the Match Wolvaardt who scored the winning runs, finishing unbeaten on 66* and taking victory with 13 balls to spare.

The scenes in the stands and down in the dugout were a mix of relief and cheer as South Africa completed their grand breakaway in the group stage.



Tazmin Britten hits a fifty | Battle Highlights | Women’s T20WC 2023 South African opener Tazmin Brits hit half a century to help her defeat Bangladesh and secure a spot in the semi-finals.

The evening’s action had begun when the Tigresses won the toss and elected to bat first, no doubt inspired by England’s record first innings scoring on the same wicket just hours earlier.

But Bangladesh got off to a much more subdued start, reaching 23/2 at the end of the Powerplay.

Murshida Khatun was the first wicket to fall, dismissed by experienced Marizanne Kapp without scoring.

And fellow opener Shamima Sultana joined her in the dugout when she was caught with fiery Shabnim Ismail.

The South African strike bowler gave up just five runs from her first two overs as the Proteas turned the screw, with Kapp going for six of her first two overs and spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba conceding just seven of her first two.

Decent hits from Sobhana Mostary (27) and Nigar Sultana Joty (30) gave Bangladesh a platform, but quick runs were hard to come by as South Africa continued to control the score.

Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka finished with two wickets each, while Mlaba and Ismail took one each.

A late wave from Nahida Akter (15* of 11) helped Bangladesh reach 113/6, but the home side would have been confident of their chances to chase that goal, and Wolvaardt and Britten did just that.

Both South African openers scored half-centuries, but the way they did it was a stark contrast.

As her opening partner worked his way through the majority of the innings, Wolvaardt appeared to be in control after some early struggles against the new ball.



Laura Wolvaardt shines for South Africa in clutch win | Player of the Match Highlights | Women’s T20WC 2023 Laura Wolvaardt’s brilliance was on full display in Cape Town.

Some of the shots the right-hander played have been a joy to watch, and it will be a huge boost to South Africa’s chances if she can replicate that kind of form in the knockout stages.

We now know who will play in the final four of the tournament as the group stage comes to an end with this match.

Defending champion Australia will meet India in Thursday’s first semi-final in Newlands.

While South Africa plays against England, which started off with a thumping victory over Pakistan earlier on Tuesday.

The Tigresses may be heading home after their fourth group stage defeat, but there is much cause for optimism.

In young Marufa Akter, Bangladesh has unearthed a real jewel of a bowler, and she was unlucky not to be able to increase her wicket total during a blistering opening spell against the Proteas.



‘Bright future’ for Bangladesh rising star Sobhana Mostary | Women’s T20WC 2023 Sobhana Mostary is set to reach the top of her own career and with success in Bangladesh as the 21-year-old begins to make her mark at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Shorna Akter is another star of the U19 Womens team who has made the step up to senior level with ease based on the evidence from this tournament, while young Sobhana Mostary clearly has a lot of talent.

And with the two joining a steadily improving squad of established international players, the future looks much brighter than the results at this tournament suggest.