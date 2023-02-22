ECU reveals full football program for 2023

Games against six bowl qualifiers and two programs included in the latest Top 25 polls a year ago mark East Carolina’s 2023 football schedule according to a compilation slate release Tuesday by the American Athletic Conference.

For the second time in three years and third time as head coach Mike Houston After five years, ECU will open the season on the road when it travels to Michigan (September 2). The Pirates’ first home game of the ’23 campaign extends a rivalry with Marshall that spans 56 years when The Herd comes to Greenville (September 9). A trip to Boone, NC to take on Appalachian State (Sept. 16), followed by another home game against Gardner-Webb (Sept. 23), rounds out the non-conference schedule.

The Pirates’ 10th campaign in the AAC will officially begin when they travel to Houston, Texas to face new member Rice (September 30) before enjoying their bye week on October 7. ECU plays consecutive home games against SMU (October 12). ) and Charlotte (Oct. 21) with the Pirates and Mustangs meeting Thursday night on one of ESPN’s national platforms.

Three of ECU’s last five games will be played on the road against UTSA (October 28), FAU (November 11) and Navy (November 18), while the Pirates will host Tulane (November 4) and Tulsa (November 2011). 24/25). The regular season finale against the Golden Hurricane will be played on Friday. Final broadcasting determinations will be made once finalized by the league office and network.

“We are excited and looking forward to the opportunity to compete every week, especially for Pirate Nation at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium,” said Houston. “It is exciting to begin another season with one of Michigan’s premier programs, as well as ongoing long-term series against Marshall and Appalachian State. From an American Conference standpoint, we welcome the challenge it presents with the new and existing members of the league.”

East Carolina posted an 8-5 overall mark, 4-4 in The American, and captured its first bowl win since 2014 with a 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Pirates, who led by Houston eligible for the postseason in consecutive years also reached the eight-win plateau for the first time since 2014.

Season tickets are on sale now with packs starting at $115 each. The priority deadline to order is April 3. Purchases can be made through ECU’s online ticket center or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

The Pirates open spring drills on March 14 and wrap up work with the annual Purple-Gold Spring Game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on April 8.