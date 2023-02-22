No. 46 Mens Tennis Hosts St. Johns, Travel to Face Liberty and Nr. 64 South Florida





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State men’s tennis team (9-1) will wrap up its 11-game home game against the St. John’s Red Storm (9-1) on Wednesday, February 22 at 5 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions will then travel to Lynchburg, Virginia to face Liberty on Friday, February 24 at 5:00 PM ET and then face the South Florida Bulls (4-7) on neutral field on Saturday, February 25 at 1:30 PM. pm ET. TO FOLLOW Live Stats: Wednesday | Friday | Saturday Live stream:Wednesday | Friday | Saturday LAST TIME OFF The Nittany Lions entered the rankings at number 46, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Tuesday morning. Penn State is coming off a bye week after two wins against Princeton. February 10 and William & Mary on February 12. Penn State took on the Tigers and took the double before winning the first three jobs. Charles Morgan won the game for the Nittany Lions in a 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback victory. On February 12, the Blue & White defeated the Tribe 5-0. Penn State’s 10th double of the season gave them the early advantage. Sweeping four straight paths, Loren Byers clinched the clinch in a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Joseph Brailovsky. EXPLORING THE RED STORM St. John’s is 9-1 in the spring season. Cornell gave the Red Storm their only loss in a 52nd loss on January 29. They are coming off a 5-2 victory over Boston University on February 18 before starting this game against the Nittany Lions. The Red Storm is 0-2 all-time against Penn State. The Nittany Lions’ last win was in 2014 and was a 7-0 sweep at Happy Valley. EXAMPLE OF THE FLAMES Liberty is 3-5 coming into this weekend’s game against Penn State. The Flames are coming home to two consecutive 5-2 losses to Clemson and VCU. In two recorded games between Penn State and Liberty, the two programs shared the 1–1 record. The Nittany Lions earned their most recent 4-3 win in 2022 at the Penn State Indoor Tennis Center. Mike Ela won the game for Penn State in a 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 win over Deji Thomas-Smith and Byers earned his fifth straight singles win of the season. The Blue & White look takes the lead in the series on Friday. A LOOK AT THE BULLS South Florida has a 4-7 record during the 2023 campaign and is 1-2 on neutral ground. The Bulls are currently on a three-game losing streak that began with a 7-0 sweep against then No. 0. 21 MTSU. They’ll encounter VCU along the way, before traveling to Lynchburg, Virginia to face the Nittany Lions and Liberty next weekend. This game marks the ninth time the Nittany Lions and South Florida Bulls have faced each other on the field. Their last meeting was during the 2018-18 season and saw Penn State take the 4-2 victory. After taking the double point with wins on lanes one and three, Penn State won the back four lanes. NEXT ONE Penn State will play Bryant in Hanover, NH on Saturday, March 4 at 1PM ET, before taking on Dartmouth on Sunday, March 5 at 10AM ET. Check GoPSUSports.com for coverage of the Penn State men’s tennis team throughout the season. Follow the team on Twitter @pennstateMTENInstagram @pennstatetennis and on Facebook at facebook.com/pennstatemenstennis.

