Aronian cracks Berlin defense, leads by full point; Keymer scores 1st victory
More than halfway through the WR Chess Masters 2023, GM Levon Aronian leads by a full point after beating GM Anish Giri in round five.
GM Vincent Keymer scored his first win of the event against GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov after the latter’s aggressive play resulted in one sacrifice too many. GM Gukesh D had chances to beat GM Ian Nepomniachtchi in their first ever over-the-board encounter and jumped into only second place, but Nepomniachtchi survived. GM R Praggnanandhaa also put a lot of pressure on GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda, but signed the peace deal at the end of the day, a draw.
In the end, GM Andrey Esipenko couldn’t scare well-prepared GM Wesley So. Four moves after the opening novelty, they drew by triple repetition.
Round six begins WednesdayFebruary 22 at 5:00 AM PT/2:00 PM CET.
See what happened:
The games of the WR Chess Masters 2023 can be found here.
Monday was a rest day and marked about half of the tournament, which is nine rounds in total. Aronian led, with So and Gukesh tied for second.
On the rest day, the grandmasters took part in the “WR Table Tennis Masters”. The inaugural WR Chess Masters is packed with unusual yet exciting side events, including a bughouse tournament that will take place the day after the main event ends.
Until a month ago in Wijk aan Zee, Aronian and Giri had not played a classic match since 2021. While their last game ended in a 21-move draw in the Italian Opening, this game was decisive.
Aronian was surprised in the opening: “I didn’t really expect the Berlin [Defense]. So somehow I was preparing for the Open Spanish all morning because it was a problem for me. The last time I played a Spanish Open, I barely evened against Pragg.” Jokingly, he continued, “I found equality.”
The decisive point came in the four rook endgame, where Aronian already felt, “It’s kind of a miracle that black survives here.” Giri did not play the difficult and defended move, 37…Rh4!, which his opponent pointed out in the interview. Aronian converted the full point.
Remarkably, Aronian’s lifetime score in classic matches against Giri is +8 -0 =21 after this match. With this victory, Aronian also breaks into the top 10 in the world with a score of 2750.
Keymer had a difficult start to the super tournament, he started with two losses and two draws. In the fifth round, he defeated Abdusattorov, who, after almost winning Tata Steel Chess this year, was arguably among the favorites for the tournament.
Abdusattorov, who has played both 1.e4 and 1.d4 with white, has not repeated an opening in this tournament in two games with either suit. With the black pieces in this game, he chose the Ragozin variation of the Queen’s Gambit Declined, and sacrificed a pawn directly from the opening.
Black had an initiative and a bishop pair as compensation, and on move 25 he sacrificed an entire rook for a pawn. After the game Keymer said: “…Rxg2 looks incredibly dangerous. That this isn’t losing was something of a miracle to me… . All his pieces are great, it’s just that… [he has] not enough bits left.”
This is our game of the day annotated by GM Rafael Leitao.
With the additional tower, the German champion defended himself and won the match. Both Keymer and Abdusattorov come in last place on a five-way tie.
Nepomniachtchi-Gukesh was almost a game changer in this tournament. Had Gukesh won, he would have proven himself against the world’s second highest rated player in their very first classic game (!) and also jumped to only second place. They had only played once before, a few weeks ago, at the Airthings Masters 2023 online.
The Indian grandmaster opted for the queen’s gambit accepted, an opening he played for the first time against So earlier in this event. After Black comfortably equalized, the tide began to turn after a powerful queen exchange starting on move 22.
The clearest shot and biggest miss came on move 33. If 33…b3 had been played, he probably would have won the game, but after the continuation of the game, Nepomniachtchi ingeniously found the perfect defense.
Praggnanandhaa-Duda had the Petroff Defense, one of the most solid openings in chess. However, the Indian grandmaster gained a clear advantage in the heavy pieces endgame and the critical moment came on move 29.
29.g4, as in the game, ended the position in a draw. If White had played 29.a5!! Black would have had a hard time defending against the passed e-pawn with an unsafe king. The critical line starting with 29…b5 contains three brilliant moves for White, including a pawn sacrifice – it’s not clear they would have been played in the game, but White would have his chances of winning.
Esipenko-So was the first game to finish. The players followed a match from last year where Esipenko played the black side (Erigaisi-Esipenko, Chartres 2022). This time he repeated Erigaisi’s choice of 14.Rc1 with the white pieces, but So deviated with 14…Na5 (Esipenko played 14…Rac8).
Four moves later, the players began repeating moves with their knights, agreeing to a draw after triple repetition. This leaves So at the top of the leaderboard, one point behind Aronian, while Duda enters the large group of players last with two points after five rounds.
All games – round 5
Standings – Round 5
The WR Chess Masters 2023 will take place from February 15-26, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Düsseldorf in Germany. The format is a round-robin with 10 players. The time control is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 60 minutes for the next 20 moves and 15 minutes for the rest of the game plus an increment of 30 seconds per move from move 61. The prize money is €130,000.
