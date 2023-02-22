Adidas becomes the new kit sponsor of Team India | Cricket





For a sports organization that thrives on media rights revenue, kit sponsorship is more of an opportunity to add chutzpah to its brand. Adidas, which is about to take over the kit sponsors of the Indian cricket team, will do so with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The sporting goods giant will take over from Killer in June, in a five-year deal. We are working on the fine print of the contract. But the valuation will go up, a BCCI official said. Killer, a lesser known clothing brand, took over the kit sponsorship from MPL who wanted to terminate its contract which would run until the end of 2023. MPL paid the Indian board 65 lakh per match and 9 crore in royalty on a three-year deal. Killers, who are primarily jeans makers, have signed a five-month deal with BCCI in what market experts call a win-win for the brand. Imagine, they can benefit from Virat Kohli, who is a Puma athlete, and Rohit Sharma, an Adidas athlete, with this association, a top industry executive said. No wonder Killer are happy to extend their deal to April-May which are basically IPL months where the Indian team won’t even be in the park. Clearly, Killer was ready to renew the contract, but BCCI wanted a reputable global sportsmaker to join. Adidas first bid to sponsor the Indian team in 2006, but finished third in a closed auction ahead of Reebok and eventual winners Nike. Nike expanded its association with Indian cricket many times over; it last paid BCCI 85 lakh per match and a royalty of 30 crores. In early 2020, before the outbreak of the pandemic, Nike changed its focus to India. Also, sponsoring the Indian team proved too expensive in a market where the sale of counterfeit jerseys is common. BCCI then started looking for reputable brands, but the market forces had the same opinion as Nike and no one wanted to compete for the asking price. That’s when MPL stepped forward with a revised valuation in what was essentially a marketing deal for its eSports and gaming business. Unable to sustain high sponsorship spending, it wrote to BCCI at the end of 2022 that it wanted out. At last, the Indian cricket team, which involves the biggest stars in the game, has found a kit supplier of due repute in Adidas, kit sponsors of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Arsenal. As per the Future Tours Program (2023-27), India will play 141 matches, 38 Tests, 42 ODIs and 61 T20Is. They will also compete in two ODI World Cups, two T20 World Cups and a Champions Trophy.

