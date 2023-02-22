American Athletic Conference, UTSA Unveils 2023 Football Schedule | UTSA Today | UTSA

FEBRUARY 21, 2023 — Commissioner Mike Aresco announced the American Athletic Conference’s 112-game football schedule, including the conference’s 56-game schedule, as the conference begins its first league season in 2023 as a 14-team league.

The Roadrunners play eight league games in their league debut season in The American, four at the Alamodome and four on the way. UTSA also has four non-conference games scheduled with home games against Texas State and Army and road dates with Houston and Tennessee.

UTSA will play at least twice on Friday with a possible third game that could range from Saturday to Black Friday over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Roadrunners will begin their 12th season on September 2 in Houston, the program’s second visit to TDECU Stadium and the first since a 27–7 victory to open that facility on August 29, 2014. It will be the fourth all-time meeting with the Cougars, who move to the Big 12 Conference this summer.

UTSA will face Texas State for the home opener on September 9 at the Alamodome. UTSA has won all four previous matchups with the Bobcats, including a 51-48 double-overtime thriller on September 12, 2020, on head coach’s debut Jeff Traylorwho coached Texas State’s new head coach G. J. Kinne at Gilmer High School.

The Roadrunners will then host Army for the third time since 2019, when they welcome the Black Knights to Military City USA on Friday, September 15. UTSA pulled off a 41-38 overtime win at West Point last season for its first win against Army.

UTSA closes out the non-conference slate on September 23 against Tennessee, which finished 11-2 and was No. 6 in both major polls in 2022. The first-ever meeting with the Volunteers will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

After their only inactive week of the regular season, the Roadrunners will play their inaugural AAC game on the road against Temple on October 7. The first meeting with the Owls will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

UTSA’s first-ever AAC home game comes the following Saturday against a familiar foe, the UAB Blazers. The Roadrunners have come out on top in each of the last two meetings in the series, including a 44-38 double win on the road last November.

The Roadrunners travel to Boca Raton for an October 21 date with Florida Atlantic before returning home on October 28 to host East Carolina for the first meeting of the two schools on the roster.

UTSA will travel to Denton on November 4 to face North Texas in a continuation of a series in which the Roadrunners hold a 6-5 lead after beating the Mean Green twice last fall, including a 48 win -27 who secured a second straight conference US title.

The Roadrunners welcome Rice to San Antonio on November 11 in a renewal of a series in which UTSA has won its last eight games, including a 41-7 road decision last November that clinched the C-USA regular season crown and a spot in the conference championship game.

UTSA’s regular season home final is against South Florida on Friday, November 17.

The American has included the Roadrunners’ road race against defending champion Tulane in his selection scenarios for Black Friday. Two games will be chosen from a group of four games in the last week of the regular season and will be moved from Saturday, November 25 to Black Friday (November 24). The Black Friday selections come from UTSA-Tulane, Tulsa-East Carolina, Memphis-Temple, and UAB-North Texas. Those selections will be made by October 9 at the latest.

UTSA scored a 10-7 home win on November 9, 2013, in its only previous meeting with Tulane, who won the AAC and finished in ninth place last season with a 12-2 record after defeating USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl classic.

The American Athletic Conference Football Championship, which has aired on ABC for the past eight years, is scheduled for Saturday, December 2 and will air on ABC or ESPN.

Kickoff times and televised designations for the first three weeks of the season, as well as the weekday games of the season, will be finalized on June 1. The rest of the schedule falls under the usual 12-day and six-day selection processes. .

Each of the 14 teams in The American will play eight conference games in 2023. The top two teams in the final regular season standings in one division will meet on December 2 in the ninth American Athletic Conference Football Championship.

The American welcomes UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, and UTSA to its ranks in 2023. They will join remaining members East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, and Tulsa to form a . conference that will continue to compete for perpetual New Year’s Six bowls and College Football Playoff appearances.

Season tickets for the 2023 UTSA football home schedule are on sale now. Fans can call or visit 210-458-UTSA (8872). ticket master. com to buy their tickets.

Season ticket prices start at $93 per seat. Payment plans for all subscription packages are available. The renewal deadline for season ticket holders to keep their seats for this season is April 7.

Current UTSA students receive free entry to all home games by downloading tickets through their account manager.

Led by two-time conference coach of the year Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners are coming off an 11-3 campaign that saw them capture their second straight C-USA championship and play in a bowl game for the third year in a row. UTSA has been in the top 25 in each of the past two seasons and has a total of 23 wins in that span, the fourth-best total of any FBS team, behind only Georgia (29), Michigan (25), and Alabama (24).