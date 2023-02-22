NTTF Secures Sponsorship, Athlete Visa Ahead of 2024 Paralympics Qualifier | The Guardian Nigeria News

President of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, has said the federation has secured sponsorships and visas for the country’s athletes who are expected to compete in the Paris 2024 paralympic table tennis qualifying tournament in Otara, Italy.

Tikon told The Guardian yesterday that qualification is the first task for the NTTF, outlining that this is one of the federations’ activities for the first quarter of 2023.

The athletes will compete in the tournament from March 18 to 26, he said, adding that the federation would soon unveil its template and blueprint.

Meanwhile, Africa will host the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) for the first time in over eight decades at the Durban International Convention Center between May 20-28, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.

The event, a milestone in the history of table tennis on the continent, marks the first time in more than 84 years that the championship has been held on African soil.

According to WTTC, South Africa’s rich and vibrant culture will be showcased to add a new and exciting dimension to the tournament, adding that Durban will be a sensory feast alongside the top-notch table tennis action, players and fans, who will also being able to get a taste of the local culture, traditions and atmosphere.

This year’s championships will give 128 singles and 64 doubles and mixed doubles the opportunity to compete for eight days, compete in the knockout competition and eventually lead to one being crowned world champion in their respective categories.