



The Georgia football team has not visited the White House after the 2021 national championship season. The Bulldogs could still get that chance after the 2022 team clinched back-to-back titles. Georgia’s congressional delegation from both sides of the aisle and two Democratic senators signed a letter to President Joe Biden on Jan. 18 requesting a ceremony at the White House as soon as possible. Rep. Earl L. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) said through his spokesman in a statement to the Athens Banner-Herald on Tuesday: “I am optimistic that the Bulldogs will be invited to the White House, which is well deserved after back-to-back – back soccer national championship wins. Carter’s office issued a press release on Jan. 23 saying he was leading the bipartisan effort to get the Georgia football team to the White House. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said earlier this month when asked about a visit to the White House: You know, I don’t know. I’ve seen the request and would just sit down and see what happens from there. I don’t think I’ve seen a response yet, but take it one day at a time and see how that goes. The NBA champion Golden State Warriors visited Biden at the White House last month. The World Series champion Atlanta Braves went last September. Georgia was not hosted in Washington after the January 2022 victory due to COVID-19 restrictions, “which added to the importance of this visit for the returning champions,” last month’s letter said. “It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many previous teams honored by the president. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the bicameral letter said. “We hope you join us in acknowledging the great achievements of all the University of Georgia football players, coaches and staff who contributed to this championship season.” Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson tweeted Monday: No invitation to the White House is too crazy @POTUS The White House did not return a message last week for comment on a possible visit. A resolution introduced by Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock congratulating the Bulldogs on winning the national title was passed last month. “Congratulations to Coach Smart and the Bulldogs,” Ossoff said in a press release at the time.Go Dawgs! Let’s make it three in a row. I would like to congratulate Coach Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on winning a second straight National Championship,” said Warnock. You make Georgia proud today and every day and I’m glad our bipartisan resolution to celebrate Georgia Football’s resilience and dominance made it to the endzone. Go Dawgs! Others who joined Carter, Warnock and Ossoff in signing the letter to Biden included Representatives Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Henry C. Hank Johnson (D-GA), Austin Scott (R-GA), Sanford Bishop (D-GA). ), Rick Allen (R-GA), Nikema Williams (D-GA), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), David Scott (D-GA), Drew Ferguson (R-GA), Lucy McBath (D-GA) , Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Mike Collins (R-GA) and Rich McCormick, MD (R-GA).

