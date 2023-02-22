Men’s Tennis Ryan Mudre Tabbed Southern Conference Player of the Week





SPARTANBURG, SC — After a dominant week in singles, Chattanooga Mocs men’s tennis sophomore Ryan Mudre has been named Southern Conference Player of the Week, the league bureau announced Tuesday afternoon. The weekly laurel is the first for Mudre of his Chattanooga career and marks the second league award for the program this season. Newcomer Gabriel Castillo was named SoCon Player of the Month in January for his efforts. Mudre’s player of the week award added to Castillo’s monthly award marks the first time in the program’s history that UTC has earned both laurels in the same season. Mudre is only the third different Moc to win SoCon Player of the Week since 2014. Mudre posted a dominant week in singles, going a perfect 2-0 while dropping just two games to help Chattanooga to a pair of wins and extend his winning streak to four games. The New Albany, Ohio, had consecutive 6-1, 6-0 wins, one over No. 4 and one over No. 5, in victories over North Alabama and Tennessee State representatives. For the season, Mudre has an 11-7 record in singles, including a 5-4 record in doubles formats. He has posted a 6-4 record over his last 10 matches and has now raised his singles record to 25-26 after being 14-19 last season. Chattanooga (7-2) returns to action next Sunday, February 26 with a non-conference game in Presbyterian before returning home to host Kennesaw State on Saturday, March 4. Links to match reports, when available, will be posted on the schedule page. FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA MEN’S TENNIS

Follow @GoMocsMTennisonTwitter& @GoMocsMTEN onInstagramfor the most up-to-date information and news on Chattanooga men’s tennis. GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in ourOnline Store. The Mocs can also be followed on their officialFacebookpage or furtherTwitter.Find out how to join the Mocs Club and support over 300 student-athletes by clickinghere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomocs.com/news/2023/2/21/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-ryan-mudre-tabbed-southern-conference-player-of-the-week.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos