PREVIEW: Men’s Hockey Welcomes Boston College to Orono for Weekend Series

WEBSITE:Alfond Arena – Orono, Maine WATCHLISTEN LIVE STATISTICSTWITTERTICKETS About the black bears The Black Bears return home for the final four games of the 2022-23 season following the most recent chapter of the Border Battle. The University of New Hampshire hosted the Black Bears for two games at the Whittemore Center. Friday and Saturday were both equal skates. Continuing his torrid streak since Thanksgiving, Victor Eastman posted 48 saves over the two road races. The junior registered his fifth shutout of the season on Saturday-evening in Durham with a 0-0 tie against the UNH Wildcats. Maine’s ‘second line’ scored both goals on Friday night. Didrik Henbrant scored the first goal of the weekend on the power play, while Nolan Renwick hit a goal for the Black Bears in the third period. Ben Poison assisted on both goals. Grayson Arnott And Luke Antonacci each scored an assist on the Friday night counts. Junior Deputy Captain Lynden Breen leads the Black Bears in goals (16) and points (26). Senior Deputy Captain forward Ben Poison has the team leader in assists (16). Junior forward Didrik Henbrant (7G, 8A) leads all newcomers in points. About the eagles Boston College finished the 2021-22 season with a 15-18-5 record, eventually falling to Northeastern in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Tournament. The Eagles return one of their top five scorers from 2021-22 in Nikita Nesterenko. Henry Wilder played in 10 games last season. The junior posted a 3.07 GAA and .890 save percentage as he won three games for the Eagles. The series with Boston College Maine and Boston College faced each other 135 times prior to the weekend series, with the Eagles holding an all-time series lead of 72-53-10. BC and Maine first met on December 11, 1979, with Gary Conn’s game-winning goal and Jim Tortorella’s 27 save performance helping the Black Bears to a 6–3 road victory. The two teams met three times last season. Then-ranked No. 19 Boston College won the battle on Friday at Conte 6-2, while Hockey East’s rivals tied Saturday’s final 2-2. In Orono, the Black Bears dominated the Eagles, winning 4-1 with four different scorers. There has only been one scoreless meeting between Maine and BC: a 0-0 tie on January 1, 1998 at the Conte Forum, with Maine’s current assistant coach. Alfie Michaud leaving 42 saves for the shutout. -UMaine-

