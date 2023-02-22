Boris Becker Doc series follows the rise and fall of tennis star – Deadline

When tennis champion Boris Becker entered the room for a press conference in Berlin for the world premiere of the documentary about his storied career and troubled personal life, the camera shutters clicked furiously and flashes flashed. After all, he is one of Germany’s most famous native sons and a much-loved sporting legend, despite a bankruptcy-related fraud conviction that landed him behind bars in Britain for eight months.

“I am 55 years old and I am very proud of the things I have done. But I made mistakes,” Becker told the assembled media at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday. “I have paid a high price for some of the things I have done in the past. Today I’m a little better at it. Hopefully smarter. Maybe a little more modest.”

Boris Becker celebrates winning the 1985 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Championship Photo by S&G/PA Images via Getty Images

The documentary series Tree! Tree! The world versus Boris Becker, directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, will debut on Apple TV+ later this year. It follows Becker’s astonishing rise to fame when, at the age of 17 in 1985, he became the youngest men’s singles champion in Wimbledon history.

RELATED: Deadline’s coverage of the Berlin Film Festival

“He would dive, he would jump [for the ball]. I mean, he would put it all out on the court,” Gibney, a huge tennis fan, told Deadline. “Grand and explosive. He was impressive and he burst onto the scene so young.

As an unseeded player, he beat a much-loved Kevin Curren in that ’85 Wimbledon final. Then, at age 18, Becker defended his title by beating the Terminator-like Ivan Lendl in straight sets. He came onto the tennis scene with the charisma to match his power play. Gibney says, “He’s a big, larger-than-life personality.”

LR Boris Becker with coach/manager Ion Tiriac and trainer/coach Günther Bosch. Photo by Exler/ullstein bild via Getty Images

At the start of his career, Becker was coached by the scheming Romanian ex-pro Ion Tiriac and ex-pro Günther Bosch. That worked like a charm for a while, and Becker continued to collect titles, though his coaches struggled to get him to follow their advice on matters on and off the field. Tiriac arranged endorsement deals for Becker and recommended that he take up residence in the tax haven of Monaco. That may have been a wise idea, but Becker later ran into legal trouble after German authorities said he actually continued to live in Germany despite the appearance of Monaco residency. It was a harbinger of even more trouble.

For the two-part series, Gibney spoke with Tiriac, Bosch and a who’s who of tennis greats including Björn Borg, John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander, Nick Bollettieri (the famous coach who died last year), Brad Gilbert and many others.

“For a tennis freak,” Gibney says of himself, “that was pretty good.”

Part of what intrigues Gibney about his subject is Becker’s range of skills that go far beyond being able to hit a tennis ball.

Director Alex Gibney Thanks to Andrew Brucker

“He’s a great tennis player, but also a good storyteller,” notes the director. “So that’s what drew me in.”

Many athletes, active or former, spew platitudes about their heroics, but Becker shows an ability to explore his own psychology.

“He said at the press conference that the mental discipline of his tennis served him well later on. I would also say that some of the things that made him so great as a tennis player may not have been the best qualities for navigating real life, such as the appetite for big risks,” notes Gibney. “[In episode 1] he talked about how sometimes he would bring himself down with a set or two and that would give him goosebumps in terms of adrenaline. But that’s not a very good life lesson either – don’t put yourself in the hole.

As much as the series forms a profile of a person, it is also an exploration of a particular sport – one, similar to boxing or wrestling, where players compete against their opponents and must find the strength and strategy to prevail. them. It’s not like golf, for instance, where you actually play against yourself. To capture the aspect of tennis as twofold, Gibney used a motif from Hollywood movies such as The good the bad and the uglyin which the greats of the game are cast as characters in a Western.

“That’s why we had so much fun with the Morricone score,” says Gibney, “because it was like gunfighters. It was Mid-day.”

Becker, McEnroe and Michael Stich all provide insight into the battle of wills between players when each has a ferocious drive to win. And while tennis retained an aura of genteelness in a much earlier era, Becker, McEnroe and others admit they weren’t above dirty talk and even a dirty swimming pool (to mix sports metaphors).

“That’s definitely one of the things we wanted to break apart in this series,” admits Gibney. “So, like that game with McEnroe [and a young Becker]where on the first switch [Mac] says, “I’m going to fuck you, motherfucker.” And the cough party. Hilarious.”

The coughing contest was where a fed up McEnroe mimicked Becker’s tendency to clear his throat at inopportune times, possibly to distract his opponents. Mac accused Becker of suffering from the same cold for four years.

“Michael Stich still holds the grudge to this day,” notes Gibney, about what Stich sees as a cunning game that Becker indulged in as they faced off for a major title.

Boris Becker at the Berlinale press conference, Sunday, February 19, 2023. Berlinale

Episode 1, which mainly focuses on Becker’s triumphs, screened at the Berlinale. Gibney continues to work on Episode 2, which will be about the fall of Boris Becker, a story of almost Shakespearean dimensions. Bad investments, bad decisions made him bankrupt in 2017 in the UK where he lived. That was embarrassing enough, but then he was convicted of hiding assets and loans from the court that he had to admit. One of the interviews Gibney did with Becker took place two days before his sentencing.

“He did feel that if you don’t watch out, if you don’t watch out, if you don’t – as he said – ‘take care of your own mess’, you could end up in a really bad situation.” place,” says Gibney. “During the press conference and also hanging out with him a bit, you feel like he’s sort of, yeah, reckoning is probably the best way to put it.”