FSC Winter Athletics Update #14; Academic All-District, Skyline Preseason Polls Announced





NEW YORK | The Skyline Conference released its weekly winter reports Wednesday morning, featuring Farmingdale State College men’s basketball senior Nick Hurowitz (Mt. Sinai, NY) who earns an honorable mention from the conference and the Met Basketball Writers Association. Additionally, three FSC basketball student-athletes earned Academic All-District kudos from the College Sports Communicators organization, while the Rams’ softball and lacrosse programs both ranked highly in their respective Skyline preseason coaches polls. Men’s Basketball (19-7, 13-3 Skyline) | Skyline report | Skyline Championship Central The Rams entered the Skyline Conference Championship this week as the top seed of the field of eight teams, opening play Tuesday night with a resounding 100-70 decision over eighth-seeded Mount Saint Mary College in the quarterfinals. FSC has subsequently hosted No. 4 seed Maritime College at the Walter A. Lynch Sports Center, Thursday at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, while FSC students with college ID and children 12 and under are free. Hurowitz collected another commendation from both the DOG and Skyline after posting 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 11 rebounds in last Tuesday’s win against Old Westbury. Women’s Basketball (4-19, 3-15 Skyline) | Skyline report Farmingdale State closed its season last Tuesday (Feb. 14) against Sarah Lawrence and was honored Emily Zeblsky (Northport, NY) prior to the game at a Senior Night ceremony. Indoor running track The Rams battled Monday night in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, where the women and men placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Women’s senior Emily Russell (Southold, NY) took a podium finish by placing second in the high jump (1.57 m; 5-1.75), while sophomore Robert Kalinowski (Farmingdale, NY) placed fourth in the men’s pole vault ( 4.25m; 13-11.25). A handful of Farmingdale State student-athletes will then be in action Friday, when the contingent competes in the Fastrack Last Chance Meet at Ocean Breeze. Basketball The scheduled season-opening doubleheader at home against UMass Dartmouth for next Saturday has been canceled. Farmingdale State now kicks off the season on March 3 (Friday) with a first pitch at 3 p.m. against Ramapo College in New Jersey. Men’s lacrosse Head coach Sean Chamberlain’s squad will head south this weekend to open the lid on the 2023 campaign, when the team plays at noon on Sunday in Boca Raton, Fla., at Division II member Lynn University. Trio of basketball student-athletes Garner College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Accolades | Men’s release (pdf) | Women’s Release (PDF) The College Sports Communicators organization released its 2022-23 edition of Academic All-District teams in men’s and women’s basketball Tuesday afternoon, and three Farmingdale State College student-athletes garnered recognition for their work in the classroom and on the field. Men’s basketball seniors Aaron Davis (Valley Stream, NY) and Elijah Galloway (Bronx, NY) earned kudos, as did the women’s basketball sophomore guard Erin Conte (Melville, NY). Conte studies business management, while Davis and Galloway study business management and criminal justice, respectively. All three student-athletes, who had to carry a 3.5-plus GPA on a 4.0 scale to be eligible for nomination, are now on their respective sports’ ballots for consideration by Academic All-America; those teams will be released by CSC on March 14 (Tue) at noon. Softball tagged for Four-Pat in Skyline Conference Preseason Coaches Poll The three-time defending Skyline Conference champion Rams softball team has been selected at the top of the Skyline Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, with head coach Liz Pennino’s squad receiving seven out of ten possible first-place votes. FSC opens its season on March 12 at The Spring Games in Kissimmee, Florida, playing some games against Kenyon and Amherst that day. Women’s Lacrosse second in Skyline Conference Preseason Coaches poll Coming off a 2022 conference finalist campaign, Farmingdale State’s women’s lacrosse squad has been selected to finish second in the Skyline Conference Preseason Coaches Poll. Led by head coach Erin Calkins, the Rams received two first-place votes in the nine-team balloting. FSC kicks off its 2023 journey on March 4, when it hosts Montclair State University at 2:30 p.m.

