Tennis-Skys the limit for Djokovic after matching Graf, younger rivals say





(Reuters) Novak Djokovic has shown that age is no barrier and the 35-year-old will continue to break records, his younger rivals on the ATP tour said, while Serbian star Steffi looks set to overtake Graf as the player with the most weeks at number one in the world. Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open title last month to tie with great rival Rafa Nadal with 22 Grand Slam wins and leapfrog Carlos Alcaraz to number one in the ATP rankings. He already holds the record for most weeks as men’s number one after surpassing Roger Federer’s record of 310 weeks in March 2021 to begin his 377th week at the top on Monday to tie with 22-time grand champion Graf . Russian world number five Andrey Rublev said Djokovic had shown that anything is possible. And at 35, he can still be the best player in the world and break records, 25-year-old Rublev, who lost to Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, told reporters in Doha. If you do things right, you can perform at the highest level, age doesn’t matter. That’s what it means to me. Former world number two Alexander Zverev said Djokovic had shown how consistent he can be by dominating his rivals over the past decade. However, Zverev said it would be bittersweet for him to see Graf get overtaken. He surpasses Steffi, so of course as a German I always loved her with that record. But credit to Novak, I think that shows how great he is, said 25-year-old Zverev. I’m sure he’s going to break a few more records. I’m not sure there are many left, but the ones that are left, maybe he will. Djokovic will return to action in Dubai later this month. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2023/02/21/tennis-skys-the-limit-for-djokovic-after-matching-graf-say-younger-rivals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ernetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos