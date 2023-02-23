Last two men’s basketball home games Pit Big West heavyweights





HONOLULUThe University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (20-8, 11-5 Big West) stage its final homestand of the season by taking on the top two teams in the Big West, starting with a meeting against the runners-up place UC Riverside on Thursday, February 23. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors have won four of their last five games and are only half a game behind the Highlanders (19-10, 12-5). It will be the first time since 2020 that UH and UC Riverside will meet in Honolulu. In celebration of Black History Month, UH players wear patches of prominent African Americans who have made an impact Hawaii‘i. Following the game against UC Riverside, UH will host UC Irvine in first place in a Nationally televised Senior Night game. Fans are encouraged to wear whiteUH apparel and the first 3,000 fans will receive a free Senior Night T-shirt (while supplies last). Three players – Samuta Avea , Hebrew shoe And Juan Munoz – make their last home appearance and are honored at the end of the match. If you’re attending this week’s game, be sure to visit the Game day information pagewith important information about digital ticketing, parking, clear baggage policies and more.

PROMOTIONSAmerican savings bankis the sponsor of Thursday’s game and will distribute300 rally towelsand price over$150 in gift cardsthroughout the game. In honor of Black History Month, the UH basketball team will wear commemorative patches of historic men and women who made a profound impact on UH Athletics, the University of Hawaii, the state of Hawaii, and the nation. Fans can also enter to win a $50 gift card courtesy of American Savings Bank:Enter to Win – Men’s UH Manoa Basketball Giveaway (asbhawaii.com) Federal Credit Union of the University of Hawaiiis the sponsor of Saturday’s“Seniors Night” game and will oneGoogle Home Miniduring half time. The match is one“White Out”and fans are encouraged to wear white UH clothing.The first 3,000 fans get onefree senior night t shirt(while supplies last).All University of Hawaiʻi Alumni will receive50% discounttickets for adults at the highest level (up to eight) throughetickethawaii.com. Tickets are in special sections. Stock is limited and other restrictions may apply. Go to to access the promo codehttps://uhalumni.org/ contact/tickets and enter your details to verify your alumni status. The promotional code will be disclosed after completing the form . HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT Overall recorder: 137-87 (9th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC RIVERSIDE General:tied, 10-10

in Honolulu:UCR leads, 4-3

in riverbank:UH leads, 6-5

Due to the impact of COVID, UH and UC Riverside will meet in Honolulu for the first time since 2020.

The last six regular season meetings between the teams have been decided by a 3.8-point average, including a 4-point UH win last month.

UC Riverside ranks 24th in the nation in rebound margin. UH won at Riverside earlier this year despite trailing 50-37 on the boards.

Both teams record double-digit road victories – UH a 61-50 win at CSU Bakersfield and UC Riverside a 96-76 loss at CSUN.

UH reached 20 wins with its 61-50 victory over CSU Bakersfield on February 20.

It is UH’s 10th 20-win season in the collegiate era and the first since the 2015–16 season, when UH won a school-record 28 games.

UH is assured of its sixth consecutive winning season. It is the second longest streak in the program’s history. UH enjoyed eight straight winning seasons between the 1999-2000 and 2006-2007 seasons. UH also had five consecutive winning seasons from 1970-71 to 1974-75.

The ‘Bows have allowed just 61.4 points per game, which ranks 13th nationally #HawaiiMBB

