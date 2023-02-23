Mustangs Sweep Tuesday Home Doubleheader from the state of Idaho





SAN LUIS OBISPO With a two-out rally in the seventh inning and an extra inning win in game No. 1 and an 8-5 win in game No. 2, the Cal Poly softball program completed a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday afternoon in Idaho State at Bob Janssen Veld. During Tuesday’s opening win with 6-5 the 2,200th game in Cal Poly program history, the Mustangs (5-1) trailed Idaho State (4-7) heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, 5-2. However, Cal Poly loaded the bases with two downs on a throwing error at Idaho State, a walk and a fielder’s choice. Sophomore second baseman Caroline Allman (above) then delivered a triple that rolled to the right center field wall and tied the game, 5-5. With Cal Poly playing his first extra-inning game of the season, Mustang is a freshman right-handed reliever Sophia Ramuno (3-1) stranded one Bengal in the top half. Cal Poly then loaded the bases again in the bottom half for catcher Juliet Barnett hit a game-winning single into right field that brought home the second designated player Jade Contapay for the 6-5 decision. Cal Poly took the initial lead of Game No. 1 in the second inning and loaded the bases trailing junior first baseman by one Kai Barrett delivered a sacrifice fly to bring home Barnett. Idaho State was held to one hit in the first four innings and tied the game in the top of the fifth inning as a throwing error from the Mustang junior shortstop Xiara Diaz brought home Bengals second baseman Kate Hogan from second. However, the Mustangs regained a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Barnett took an opening walk from second-year center fielder. Jessica Clemens with a runscoring single. However, Idaho State shot to the 5-2 lead with a four-run, sixth inning highlighted by a two-run, go-ahead double by Hogan. During Tuesday’s second win Cal Poly took advantage of three Idaho State throwing errors in the bottom of the first to take a 2–0 lead. Cal Poly then widened the lead to 3-0 with two outs in the second after freshman third baseman Mylina Garza single in Clements. After Idaho State produced two two-run innings in the third and fifth inning, each time closing within one run of Cal Poly’s lead. Leading 5-4 going into the bottom of the fifth, Cal Poly received an RBI double from Allman double and a runscoring sacrifice fly from the junior’s right fielder. Juju Sargent to go up 7-5. Idaho State scored again in the sixth before Cal Poly rounded out the 8-5 score in the bottom half with an Allman sacrifice fly that flattened Barnett. In the circle for Cal Poly, freshman righthander Amy Ross (1-0) threw two innings of relief to earn her first collegiate victory. Maier, meanwhile, went two and a third innings to earn her first save of 2023. Cal Poly resumes action at the February 23-26 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at Big League Dreams in Cathedral City, California. State (12:30 p.m.).

